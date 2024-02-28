EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit gains 0.2%; Taiwan dollar declines 0.3%

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.090
150.67
+0.39
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3459
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.678
31.57
-0.34
Korean won
1335.100
1333.6
-0.11
Baht
35.930
35.95
+0.06
Peso
56.150
56.27
+0.21
Rupiah
15700.000
15680
-0.13
Rupee
82.923
82.9225
+0.00
Ringgit
4.760
4.767
+0.15
Yuan
7.194
7.1976
+0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.090
141.060
-6.02
Sing dlr
1.345
1.319
-1.89
Taiwan dlr
31.678
30.735
-2.98
Korean won
1335.100
1288.000
-3.53
Baht
35.930
34.165
-4.91
Peso
56.150
55.388
-1.36
Rupiah
15700.000
15395.000
-1.94
Rupee
82.923
83.208
+0.34
Ringgit
4.760
4.590
-3.57
Yuan
7.194
7.098
-1.34
