EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit gains 0.2%; Taiwan dollar declines 0.3%

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.090

150.67

+0.39

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3459

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.678

31.57

-0.34

Korean won

1335.100

1333.6

-0.11

Baht

35.930

35.95

+0.06

Peso

56.150

56.27

+0.21

Rupiah

15700.000

15680

-0.13

Rupee

82.923

82.9225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.760

4.767

+0.15

Yuan

7.194

7.1976

+0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.090

141.060

-6.02

Sing dlr

1.345

1.319

-1.89

Taiwan dlr

31.678

30.735

-2.98

Korean won

1335.100

1288.000

-3.53

Baht

35.930

34.165

-4.91

Peso

56.150

55.388

-1.36

Rupiah

15700.000

15395.000

-1.94

Rupee

82.923

83.208

+0.34

Ringgit

4.760

4.590

-3.57

Yuan

7.194

7.098

-1.34

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

