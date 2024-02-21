EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit around 26-yr-low; Indonesia holds policy rate

By Ayushman Ojha

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit hovered around 26-year lows on Wednesday while other emerging Asian currencies strengthened marginally and Indonesia's central bank kept its policy rates unchanged as expected.

The ringgit MYR= edged up 0.1%, recovering marginally but still near its lowest levels since January 1998, which it hit on Tuesday.

Taking stock of the slide, Malaysia's central bank reassured markets by saying that the unit's recent performance was largely due to external factors and did not reflect the health of the country's economy.

"Some of these (external) factors include market adjustment to changing U.S. interest rate expectations, geopolitical concerns and uncertainty surrounding China’s economic prospects," said Bank Negara Malaysia chief Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour in a statement.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its policy rates unchanged as expected in a Reuters poll and said that current levels were consistent with efforts to keep the Indonesian rupiah stable and ensure inflation remained within target.

"On IDR, near-term risks are on the balance of payment side, as Indonesia (will) turn (to) full-year current account deficit again this year," said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities.

"We expect BI to only able to cut rates post the Fed rate cut, which is in 3Q24," he added.

The rupiah IDR= appreciated as much as 0.2%, while local stocks .JKSE were down 0.7%.

Stocks in the region eased as diminishing expectations of early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve sapped risk appetite. MKTS/GLOB

The Fed will release minutes of its last meeting later in the day, though they have been overtaken by high readings for consumer and producer prices.

In Thailand, data on Monday showed the economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter of 2023. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the economy was in a critical stage the following day and again urged the central bank to cut interest rates without waiting for a scheduled meeting.

The Bank of Thailand has previously said cutting interest rates would do little to help the economy unless structural issues are resolved.

Thailand's stock market .SETI was up as much as 1% and the baht THB=TH gained as much as 0.5% after hitting it lowest level since Nov. 2023 in the last session.

The BOT's next meeting is scheduled for April 10.

Investors also await the policy rate decision by Bank of Korea (BOK), due on Thursday, and January inflation data from Malaysia and Singapore, both due on Friday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0809 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.09 -6.04 .N225 -0.26 14.34 China CNY=CFXS +0.08 -1.23 .SSEC 0.97 -0.81 India INR=IN +0.06 +0.36 .NSEI 0.06 2.20 Indonesia IDR= +0.16 -1.50 .JKSE -0.75 0.33 Malaysia MYR= +0.06 -4.22 .KLSE -0.32 6.59 Philippines PHP= +0.19 -1.00 .PSI 0.62 6.94 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.22 -3.50 .KS11 -0.17 -0.07 Singapore SGD= +0.08 -1.74 .STI -0.66 -0.54 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.10 -2.51 .TWII -0.41 4.16 Thailand THB=TH +0.40 -4.62 .SETI 0.85 -1.63

