EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit and S. Korean won lead losses in Asian emerging FX

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.220

151.34

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3603

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.329

32.258

-0.22

Korean won

1316.000

1310.1

-0.45

Baht

35.740

35.77

+0.08

Peso

55.920

55.9

-0.04

Rupiah

15690.000

15650

-0.25

Rupee

83.280

83.28

+0.00

Ringgit

4.718

4.69

-0.59

Yuan

7.290

7.284

-0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.220

131.110

-13.30

Sing dlr

1.360

1.340

-1.47

Taiwan dlr

32.329

30.708

-5.01

Korean won

1316.000

1264.500

-3.91

Baht

35.740

34.585

-3.23

Peso

55.920

55.670

-0.45

Rupiah

15690.000

15565.000

-0.80

Rupee

83.280

82.720

-0.67

Ringgit

4.718

4.400

-6.74

Yuan

7.290

6.900

-5.35

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

