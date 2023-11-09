EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit and S. Korean won lead losses in Asian emerging FX

Nov 10 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.220
151.34
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3603
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
32.329
32.258
-0.22
Korean won
1316.000
1310.1
-0.45
Baht
35.740
35.77
+0.08
Peso
55.920
55.9
-0.04
Rupiah
15690.000
15650
-0.25
Rupee
83.280
83.28
+0.00
Ringgit
4.718
4.69
-0.59
Yuan
7.290
7.284
-0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.220
131.110
-13.30
Sing dlr
1.360
1.340
-1.47
Taiwan dlr
32.329
30.708
-5.01
Korean won
1316.000
1264.500
-3.91
Baht
35.740
34.585
-3.23
Peso
55.920
55.670
-0.45
Rupiah
15690.000
15565.000
-0.80
Rupee
83.280
82.720
-0.67
Ringgit
4.718
4.400
-6.74
Yuan
7.290
6.900
-5.35
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.