EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit and Chinese yuan lead losses in Asian FX

July 16, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.530

138.73

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3211

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.964

30.893

-0.23

Korean won

1266.900

1265.8

-0.09

Baht

34.660

34.62

-0.12

Peso

54.460

54.34

-0.22

Rupiah

15000.000

14955

-0.30

Rupee

82.165

82.165

+0.00

Ringgit

4.548

4.523

-0.55

Yuan

7.166

7.1415

-0.35

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.530

131.110

-5.36

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.34

Taiwan dlr

30.964

30.708

-0.83

Korean won

1266.900

1264.500

-0.19

Baht

34.660

34.585

-0.22

Peso

54.460

55.670

+2.22

Rupiah

15000.000

15565.000

+3.77

Rupee

82.165

82.720

+0.68

Ringgit

4.548

4.400

-3.25

Yuan

7.166

6.900

-3.72

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

