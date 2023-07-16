EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit and Chinese yuan lead losses in Asian FX

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.530
138.73
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3211
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.964
30.893
-0.23
Korean won
1266.900
1265.8
-0.09
Baht
34.660
34.62
-0.12
Peso
54.460
54.34
-0.22
Rupiah
15000.000
14955
-0.30
Rupee
82.165
82.165
+0.00
Ringgit
4.548
4.523
-0.55
Yuan
7.166
7.1415
-0.35
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.530
131.110
-5.36
Sing dlr
1.322
1.340
+1.34
Taiwan dlr
30.964
30.708
-0.83
Korean won
1266.900
1264.500
-0.19
Baht
34.660
34.585
-0.22
Peso
54.460
55.670
+2.22
Rupiah
15000.000
15565.000
+3.77
Rupee
82.165
82.720
+0.68
Ringgit
4.548
4.400
-3.25
Yuan
7.166
6.900
-3.72
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
