EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia stocks slump on COVID-19 curbs, Asian currencies range-bound

By Nikhil Nainan

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia led losses across Southeast Asian stock markets on Tuesday after a state of emergency was declared in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, with bank stocks leading the decline.

Malaysia's main stock index .KLSE declined as much as 1.6%, falling sharply for a second straight session, while other Asian stock markets also tracked overnight losses on Wall Street. South Korean shares .KS11 were down more than 1%.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus, one day after the country's prime minister announced a 14-day lockdown in the capital and five states.

CGS-CIMB Securities expects a fortnight of restrictions will shave 0.7% off Malaysia's 2021 growth forecast, estimating daily economic losses of 750 million ringgit ($184.87 million).

"Given the risk that the MCO (movement control order) may be extended... additional policy support may be needed to support the economy," the brokerage said, adding the central bank may discuss a rate cut at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The ringgit MYR= weakened 0.2%, while other emerging currencies in Asia traded in tight ranges.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= dipped 0.5% against the dollar, which tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher. Ten-year U.S. yields topped 1% last week for the first time since March.

The rupiah is generally favoured by foreign investors seeking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding debt.

TD Securities expects short-term pressure to continue on the rupiah as U.S. yields rise and inflows into local bond markets temporarily ease.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP, which tends to move in wider ranges, strengthened 1.8%. Taiwan's central bank has sent inspectors to domestic banks to investigate whether exporters are speculating in foreign currency as the Taiwan dollar soars against the U.S. dollar, Reuters reported on Monday.

($1 = 4.0570 ringgit)

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year yields are up 9 basis points at 5.084%, while 10-year yields are up 4.5 basis points at 6.263%

** Hong Leong Bank down 3.2%, CIMB Group Holdings CIMB.KL down 3% and Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL dropped 2.3%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0355 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-0.99

.N225

0.00

2.54

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.14

+0.90

.SSEC

0.80

2.50

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.43

.NSEI

-0.08

3.52

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.49

-0.78

.JKSE

0.30

7.07

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-0.91

.KLSE

-1.18

-1.79

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-0.10

.PSI

-0.66

1.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.20

-1.21

.KS11

-1.81

7.59

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-0.74

.STI

-0.45

4.45

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.75

+1.74

.TWII

-0.60

4.96

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-0.63

.SETI

-0.22

5.78

