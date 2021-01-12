EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia stocks rebound, dollar losses prop up Asian currencies

Repeats to additional codes. No change to text.

Malaysia shares jump 1.3%

Analysts say state of emergency, lockdowns to be better implemented, less harmful on economy

Indonesia launches vaccination drive; shares rise

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia led Asia's emerging stock markets higher on Wednesday as investors bet new COVID-19 curbs may be less severe on the country's economic recovery, while the region's currencies regained their footing as the dollar nursed losses.

Stocks in Taiwan .TWII and Malaysia .KLSE climbed more than 1%, while gains elsewhere in Asia were more modest and Shanghai's Composite index .SSEC dipped. China recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months.

Analysts reckon Malaysia's nationwide state of emergency announced on Tuesday to combat rising COVID-19 cases may improve the implementation of measures, while reducing political risks to a government facing a power struggle.

"We think the impact of the current MCO (movement control order) would be less severe than the initial phase last year given that the containment measures should be less disruptive to companies and households," economists at UOB said.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur fell as much as 2.6% over the last two sessions, while the ringgit MYR= shed around 1% this year to Tuesday.

A pullback in U.S. Treasury yields sapped momentum from the dollar's recent rally, supporting emerging currencies in Asia. Indonesia's rupiah IDR= - favoured by foreign investors seeking to tap the country's high-yielding debt - climbed 0.4%.

Investors were betting on large U.S. fiscal stimulus from the incoming Biden administration as well as the quicker rollout of coronavirus vaccines that could support a return to a level of normality and boost the world's top economy.

Indonesia kick-started its vaccination drive on Wednesday, aiming to inoculate 181.5 million people. Shares in Jakarta climbed as far a 1.1% to their highest since July 2019.

Elsewhere, Singapore shares .STI hovered around 10-month highs, while in Bangkok .SETI they touched a near 1-year high.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 8.5 basis points at 5.153%.

** Public Bank Bhd jumped 5.4% in Malaysia, while Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL and Genting Bhd GENT.KL were up nearly 3%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0338 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-0.32

.N225

0.57

3.21

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

+1.11

.SSEC

-0.12

3.77

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.26

.NSEI

0.00

4.16

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.43

-0.14

.JKSE

0.33

7.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.30

-0.57

.KLSE

1.29

0.34

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-0.05

.PSI

0.07

1.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.43

-0.82

.KS11

0.56

9.39

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-0.14

.STI

0.50

5.21

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.85

+1.86

.TWII

1.53

6.83

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.30

-0.20

.SETI

0.84

7.13

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.