EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia stocks fall on virus worries; yuan at 3-year high

May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian equities led emerging Asian stock markets lower on Monday as rising coronavirus infections and an imminent lockdown in the country dampened risk appetite, while gains in China's yuan benefitted some currencies.

The yuan CNY=CFXS hit its strongest since May 2018. The currency has firmed more than 1.5% this month, driven by a slide in the U.S. dollar =USD, heavy foreign investment inflows into China and reduced tourism-related outflows over the past couple of months. CNY/

Prior to market open, China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a new three-year high against the dollar.

"Yuan-related currencies are likely to be supported by a firmer yuan as reflected in the moves in the likes of Taiwan dollar and South Korean won today," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe Strategist at TD Securities.

Taiwan and South Korea are also export-oriented economies whose trade prospects are seen linked to China's economic fortunes.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated as much as 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, with the former touching its firmest since April 1997.

However, the pace of the yuan's rally has slowed after regulators signalled concerns over strong one-way bets on the currency.

"While yuan is likely to remain firm amid strengthening bond and equity inflow, we expect official resistance to appreciation pressures to grow," Kotecha said.

Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE slid as much as 1.6%, marking their worst day in two months, as a new nationwide lockdown from June threatened to disrupt the Southeast Asian nation's economic recovery.

The ringgit MYR= slipped as much as 0.3% and was on track to lose more than a percent in May.

"The closure of everything other than essential economic and service sectors will mean a significant hit to the economy in the current quarter," analysts at Dutch bank ING said in a note.

The Philippine bourse .PSI lost more than a percent and the peso PHP= weakened 0.3%, though it was on track to appreciate more than a percent in May.

The country's central bank said it would maintain easy monetary policy until there was a clear economic recovery, and noted that "further adjustments" to policy by the second half of 2022 were possible.

Vietnamese stocks .VNI slipped from a record high hit earlier in the session and gave up as much as 1%. They were still on track to record a more than 6% gain for the month.

Meanwhile, investors in Asia will keep tabs on U.S. jobs data later this week for signs of recovery in the labour market and signals of tightening monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge lower to 6.422%

** South Korean won on track to end May largely flat

** Indonesian rupiah set to gain more than a percent in May

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-5.86

.N225

-1.05

5.11

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

+2.63

.SSEC

-0.20

3.47

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.86

.NSEI

-0.23

10.15

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-1.75

.JKSE

0.82

-1.38

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-2.83

.KLSE

-0.98

-2.98

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

+0.63

.PSI

-1.13

-7.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.25

-2.38

.KS11

-0.10

10.86

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-0.14

.STI

-0.53

11.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.37

+2.96

.TWII

1.17

15.86

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-4.10

.SETI

0.19

9.36

