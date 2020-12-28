EMERGING MARKETS-Lockdown worries dent Philippines stocks

By Pranav A K

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were on track for their worst day in more than a month on Monday after President Rodrigo Duterte warned over the weekend that a second lockdown could be imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Manila's benchmark index .PSI skidded 2% to its lowest since Dec. 3, underperforming other emerging Asian markets which advanced in thin trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pandemic aid bill. GLOB/MKTS

The Philippines, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, has extended an existing ban on flights from Britain to mid-January and is considering other travel restrictions.

"Manila is being led lower by retail banking and utilities... That implies that local markets are concerned over new curbs," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Broader sentiment remained supported by President Trump's go-ahead on a $2.3 trillion stimulus bill, which averted a federal government shutdown.

Thai shares .SETI marched to a 10-month high, while stocks in Indonesia .JKSE snapped a two-day losing streak, adding 1%.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE and the ringgit MYR= remained elevated after data showed that the country's exports rose for the third straight month in November and beat analysts' expectations.

Among currencies, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP led gains and climbed 1.5% to its highest since 1997, as the region's best performing currency this year continued to be propelled by solid tech export orders.

Regional stocks and currencies have rebounded from their March lows in recent months, as the promise of vaccines spurred bets that the global economy will rebound from the hammering of the pandemic in 2021.

However, the new virus variant has in recent days cast some doubt over whether vaccines developed so far will be effective against it and how it will affect growth recovery.

In Vietnam .VNI, shares jumped more than 1% after the prime minister said the country would aim to raise its economic growth target for 2021, after it slowed this year to its weakest in at least three decades.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 4.5 basis points at 6.052%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd HLCB.KL up 3.07% and Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL up 2.69%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Alliance Global Group Inc AGI.PS down 3.26% and DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS down 3.22%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0457 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

+4.91

.N225

0.53

13.28

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

+6.61

.SSEC

0.30

11.69

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-2.92

.NSEI

0.71

13.79

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-1.84

.JKSE

1.04

-3.62

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.20

+0.94

.KLSE

0.38

3.69

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

+5.49

.PSI

-1.02

-8.75

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.58

+5.45

.KS11

0.34

28.15

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

+1.31

.STI

0.24

-11.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.53

+7.10

.TWII

0.86

20.49

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-0.73

.SETI

0.44

-5.51

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AKPranav1))

