EMERGING MARKETS-Lockdown blues knock down Thailand stocks, Singapore shares firm

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock index reversed course to fall as much as 1% on Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases sparked fears of another lockdown in the tourism-and-trade-reliant country, with the benchmark on course to end the year as one of the worst performers in Asia.

Bangkok shares .SETI came under pressure in their last trading day of 2020, taking this year's losses to about 8%, after 250 new coronavirus cases were reported, a sharp jump from the previous session when authorities had warned of more intensive measures to halt the spread of the outbreak.

"It's typical COVID play," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"The concern today is the spike in virus cases. Every sector is hit by the fear of a new lockdown as cases are expected to keep rising," he added.

Southeast Asia's second largest economy, which is reeling from a new cluster discovered 13 days ago at a seafood market near Bangkok, downgraded its 2021 GDP forecast last week on hit to its heavyweight tourism sector.

Elsewhere, Indonesian equities .JKSE slid to a one-week low in their final session of the year and were headed to mark an annual loss of about 5%.

Jakarta signed an agreement with two drugmakers AstraZeneca AZN.L and Novavax NVAX.O on Wednesday for 100 million doses of vaccines but analysts flagged concerns over the lack of infrastructure in the country.

"Signing of agreement is one thing but ability to transport the vaccines in required number in desired conditions to all parts of the country is a big challenge," said Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale.

Among gainers was Singapore's main index .STI, up 0.8%, which clocked a near two-week high as the city-state became one of the first Asian countries to begin an inoculation campaign against the coronavirus.

Asia's emerging currencies were broadly firmer against a soft dollar, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC climbing to a near three-week high after the government looked set to buy COVID-19 vaccines for most of its population.

Stock markets in the Philippines were closed for a public holiday, while trading volumes were thin across the region ahead of the new year holiday break.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 15.6 basis points at 5.942%.

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Atlas Resources Tbk PT ARII.JK and Resource Alam Indonesia Tbk PT KKGI.JK down 7% each.

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Stark Corporation PCL STARK.BK down 19.42% and Apex Development PCL APEX.BK down 14.29%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0814 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.24

+5.13

.N225

-0.45

16.01

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

+6.58

.SSEC

1.05

11.94

India

INR=IN

+0.14

-2.65

.NSEI

-0.21

14.26

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.50

-1.14

.JKSE

-0.95

-5.09

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.35

+1.36

.KLSE

0.55

3.48

Philippines

PHP=

-0.06

+5.41

.PSI

0.00

-8.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.53

+6.45

.KS11

1.88

30.75

Singapore

SGD=

+0.20

+1.52

.STI

0.80

-10.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

+5.61

.TWII

1.49

22.43

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-0.30

.SETI

-0.17

-7.62

