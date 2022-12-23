EMERGING MARKETS-Little to cheer stocks into holidays, rand eyes best week since 2020

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand headed for its biggest weekly gain in two years.

The MSCI index for EM equities .MSCIEF fell 1.0%, set for a second week of declines as global risk-taking waned after better-than-expected U.S. economic data on Thursday fanned fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening in the world's largest economy.

Much of the year's moves in financial markets have been dominated by hawkish central bank policy in major economies, hurting many risky assets including those of emerging markets. MSCI's EM stock index is down 22.5% for the year.

"Global coordinated central bank tightening has yet to fully impact most of the economic readings for the major economies and that should have investors nervous over earnings downgrades and credit risks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Global equities have shed $14 trillion, heading for their second worst year on record, but there have been nearly 300 interest rate hikes and a trio of 10%-plus rallies in that time amid a surge in volatility.

Emerging currencies edged lower although Latin America .MILA00000CUS bucked the trend, rising 0.3% on Friday.

Mexico's peso MXN= led gains helped by a sharp jump in crude prices and a softer dollar.

Data showed Mexico's economy was flat in October from September but expanded 4.4% from a year earlier.

Oil producer Colombia's peso COP= also rose 0.5%.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY inched up 0.2% after data showed mid-month inflation in Latin America's largest economy rose an annual 5.9%, roughly in line with economists' forecasts.

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= fell 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

South Africa's rand ZAR= meanwhile firmed 1.0% against the dollar and was on track to end the week around 4% higher, its best weekly performance in two years.

Financial markets in Africa's most industrialized region got a shot in the arm after President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as leader of the country's ruling party.

Turkey's lira TRY= weakened to a fresh record low of 18.7 against the dollar, even as Ankara pushes on with policies to tightly control the lira's foreign exchange rate.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

954.43

-1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2185.14

1.86

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109709.99

2.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

50682.10

1.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5255.38

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

185790.44

1.825

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1242.25

1.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1619

0.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3910

0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

878.2

-0.83

Colombia peso COP=

4728.33

0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8015

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

174.8100

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

336

-1.79

