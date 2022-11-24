EMERGING MARKETS-Lira hits record low, rand pares gains after c.bank decisions

By Susan Mathew

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit record lows and South Africa's rand pared gains on Thursday following central bank decisions, while most other emerging market currencies firmed as the dollar slipped following less-hawkish signals form the U.S. Federal reserve.

South Africa's main lending rate was raised by 75 basis points to 7%, but the central bank lowered its growth forecast for the year saying fourth quarter growth will be impacted by power cuts as coal-fire state power utility Eskom struggles with power generation.

The rand ZAR= made a small move higher before trading back at levels before the decision, last at 17.03 per dollar.

Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate by 150 basis points to 9% as expected and said it decided to halt its easing cycle, in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for a single-digit rate by year-end despite inflation above 85%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to a record low of 18.66 to the dollar after the move before recovering some ground.

The currency has lost around 28% so far this year, thanks to unconventional monetary policy which in turn worsened inflation and foreign exchange reserves, hammering its appeal to foreign investors.

Citi strategists said that focus will now be on the 2023 monetary and exchange rate document, set to published in December, which will be watched for a comprehensive discussion of additional measures that the central bank will employ.

In Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary got an exemption from a proposed Russian oil price cap, at a briefing in Brussels, while sources said the European Commission is likely to approve next week Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later.

The deal included a caveat that any payouts would be held back until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= unperformed central European peers, down 0.7% against the euro.

Ghana's cedi currency GHS= was flat after finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said that the country is in high risk of debt distress and has agreed on a debt management strategy with the International Monetary Fund.

Most other currencies rose, lifting MSCI's index of emerging market currencies 0.6%, as minutes of the Fed's meeting earlier this month showed a "substantial majority" were in favour of slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.

Brazil's real BRBY jumped 1% and Mexico's peso MXN= extended gains to a third straight session after data showing accelerating consumer prices kept up hopes for policy to stay restrictive on both countries.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

945.26

1.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2194.68

1.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110238.15

1.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5281.86

0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1266.00

0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3181

0.97

Mexico peso MXN=

19.3535

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

910.5

0.59

Colombia peso COP=

4880.29

-0.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8315

0.38

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

165.1700

-0.20

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

