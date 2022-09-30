EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks, FX set to outperform EM peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks of resource-heavy Latin American countries are set for slim gains this quarter, outperforming their emerging market peers, while Brazil's real slipped on Friday ahead of the country's general elections.

Regional currencies .MILA00000CUS advanced 0.1% in early trading on Friday, and 0.2% for the quarter.

"It's a combination of higher commodity prices and also attractive interest rate carries in Latin America," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

"Also, a lot of the regional central banks were very early with their tightening cycles. Some of the carry associated with these currencies is relatively attractive than carry opportunities in EM."

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= slipped 0.1% against the dollar ahead of voting on Sunday.

"Market participants don't want to be caught off sides heading into the election given there's some uncertainty around the potential outcome," added McKenna.

Voters head to the polls for a first-round presidential vote on Oct. 2, with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist, expanding his lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the latest polls.

Meanwhile, data showed Brazil's jobless rate continued to hover around its lowest levels in almost seven years in the three months through August, as it dropped to 8.9% amid an ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP added 1.4%.

The real and stocks have rallied this year in a sign of confidence the election won't ruin the relative safe-haven status of Latin America's largest economy, with investors cautiously looking for a calm transition as Bolsonaro appears to lay the groundwork to contest a defeat.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.1% in volatile trading. Overall, the index has gained 0.4% this quarter, outperforming the 12.6% loss in emerging market equities .MSCIEF.

The Colombian peso COP= was down 1.4%, while the Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.3%, a day after central banks in both countries accelerated their monetary policy hiking cycles to push back against inflationary pressures.

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= rose against the dollar, supported by firm metal prices, as higher-than-expected China factory data raised hopes of better demand from the world's biggest metal consumer. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:52 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

875.11

0.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2048.35

1.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109204.99

1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

45037.46

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5115.47

1.59

Argentina MerVal .MERV

139102.57

0.796

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1141.67

0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4085

-0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1045

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

958.6

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

4584.13

-1.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9719

-0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

147.3100

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

284

1.41

Lula vs Bolsonaro Lula vs Bolsonarohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rkpc7m

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.