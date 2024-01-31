EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks, FX hold gains after Fed policy decision; Colombia peso up after rate cut

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies edged higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it needed more confidence that inflation was falling to its 2% target before it could cut interest rates, while Colombia's peso rose after its central bank cut rates by 25 basis points.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSwas up 0.3% by 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), while regional stocks .MILA00000PUSrose 0.8%, ticking higher after the U.S. central bank held interest rates steady, as expected, but dropped a longstanding reference to possible further hikes in its policy statement.

The Fed's policy decision pushed traders to trim bets that the central bank would start cutting rates in March.

Most Latin American currencies saw choppy trading against the dollar after the Fed's decision, as investors weighed the prospect of less divergence between U.S. borrowing costs and those in emerging markets.

"The reaction to the initial statement was what you would expect, it struck a note of divergence with the Fed and emerging market central banks," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

The Colombian peso COP= gained 0.4%, shrugging off earlier losses after the country's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 12.75%, despite some predictions for a 50-basis-point reduction.

Colombian stocks .COLCAP rose 0.3%.

Central banks in Brazil and Chile are scheduled to announce monetary policy decisions later on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting a rate cut of 50 basis points in Brazil and a cut of 100 basis points in Chile.

Stocks and currencies in the resource-rich region were set to post declines for January, down 4.5% and 1.1%, respectively, as investors scaled back bets of U.S. rate cuts and as China's prolonged economic woes deal a blow to commodity prices.

"What January has represented is a mixed bag, no one knows for certain the timeline on when interest rate cuts could be appropriate," Perez said, adding that the Fed's policy statement was a "wink" to risk markets.

The Brazilian real BRL=slipped to 4.9466 against the dollar. Data showed Latin America's largest economy ended 2023 with its lowest jobless rate in almost nine years.

The Bovespa equities index .BVSP gained 1.4% on a boost from financial and utility stocks.

Lender Santander BrasilSANB3.SA fell 1.9% after missing fourth-quarter net income forecasts.

The Mexican peso =D2> slipped 0.3% as the crude exporter's currency was hurt by lower oil prices. [O/R]

Chile's peso CLP=edged up 0.1%.

Argentina's Merval .MERV was the only major regional stock index in the red, losing 1.2% as the government raced to secure votes in Congress for its key "omnibus" reform bill.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.72

-0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2540.55

0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129235.11

1.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

57701.27

0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5987.14

0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1260153.33

-0.551

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1284.45

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9519

-0.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1850

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

929

0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3895.5

0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.791

0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

826.3000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1175

3.40

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Paul Simao)

