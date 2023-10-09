EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks fall on Middle East conflict; FX up on commodity gains

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks took a hit on Monday as caution enveloped markets following the attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, but regional currencies managed to stay afloat as commodity prices gained.

MSCI's emerging market index for Latim America .MILA00000PUS was down 0.2% by 1455 GMT, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX sliding 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

"It's not contained to any individual country and this is a global issue and it involves a lot of countries in global trade and global appetite for riskier assets," said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners.

Separately, the CEO of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SAsaid the conflict between Israel and Hamas is likely to lead to higher volatility and speculation in oil markets. Shares of the oil giant surged 3.5% on the back of the spike in oil prices.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.3% against the dollar.

The Colombian peso COP= got a boost, adding 0.2% as contracts tracking crude prices increased more than 3% on worries of escalating tensions hitting oil supply from the Middle East. Colombia is an oil producer. O/R

The Peruvian sol PEN= also added 0.2% as copper prices rose. Peru is a major producer of the metal. MET/L

Latin American currencies ended the previous week with losses amid expectations that U.S. credit conditions would stay tighter for longer, even as regional central banks like Brazil continued with monetary policy easing.

Gabriel Galipolo, monetary policy director at Brazil's central bank, said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would impact global prices and contribute to a challenging external environment, but he reinforced policymakers' commitment to keep lowering borrowing costs. The Brazilian real BRL= was down 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Mexico's annual inflation eased in September to 4.45%, but still remained above the central bank's target of 3%, supporting forecasts that it would keep its key interest rate at unchanged at the current level.

The Mexican peso .MXN= was down 0.9%.

"I do not expect a lot of room to lower rates drastically in 2023 ... this is more a story in 2024 when also the U.S. will move gradually towards monetary easing," Hardenberg added.

Markets in Chile, the world's top copper producer, were shut on account of a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

934.92

-0.26

-1.96

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2160.91

-0.17

3.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113739.53

-0.38

3.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

49067.13

-1.21

1.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

0.00

Argentina MerVal .MERV

648632.13

3.135

220.97

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1110.32

0.76

1118.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1700

-0.17

-35.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3305

-0.91

7.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

919.6

0.00

-33.16

Colombia peso COP=

4334.73

0.2

-31.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8201

-0.17

-15.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.04

-94.68

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

880

0.00

-97.81

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.