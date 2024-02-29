EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks fall amid Brazil weakness, currencies mixed

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on the last trading day of the month on Thursday, as investors parsed through a U.S. inflation reading, while a gauge of stocks lost ground on weakness in Brazilian shares.

A gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.3% as heavyweight Brazil's main stock index .BVSP fell 0.8% as losses in financial stocks weighed.

Brazilian brewer AmbevABEV3.SA lost 7.3% after missing fourth quarter net profit estimates.

Stocks in Argentina .MERV rose 3.4%, while Mexican shares .MXX advanced 0.3%.

At 10:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat, on track for marginal monthly gains.

Brazil's real BRL= was flat at 4.9673 per dollar after data showed the country's unemployment rate ticked up in the three months through January, but came in below market expectations.

Average wages, a metric policymakers have been closely tracking, rose 1.6% on a quarterly basis and 3.8% year-on-year.

"The behavior of real wages reinforces our call that services disinflationary process will remain sticky, narrowing room for Selic rate cuts with a 10% terminal rate," Citi economists wrote in a note.

Last month, Brazil's central bank had cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points for the fifth consecutive time to 11.25%.

Meanwhile, the dollar index =USD weakened after U.S. prices picked up in January, but the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, keeping a June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on the table.

"Inflation continues to moderate despite upgraded outlooks for the U.S. economy ... today's numbers show just enough softening to keep worries at bay," David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation said.

Following the report, traders added to bets the U.S. central bank will cut rates in June.

The Mexican peso MXN= edged 0.2% higher and was on track to be the best performing currency amongst local peers this month.

Data from the national statistics agency showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in January.

Higher copper prices helped top producer Chile's peso CLP= rise 0.9%, though it was on track to be the worst performing currency among local peers this month, eyeing a decline of over 4.5% in Feb.

Fellow copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also rose 0.1%, while Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** India's economy grows at its fastest pace in six quarters in election boost for Modi

** Chile's copper output up 0.5% in January

** Brazil seeking joint G20 statement on international taxation by July

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1021.45

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2525.46

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129086.29

-0.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

55505.11

0.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6444.83

1.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1033101.47

3.431

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1285.86

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9704

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0571

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

968.2

0.77

Colombia peso COP=

3929.46

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7753

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

842.3000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1010

3.47

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

