EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks dip as commodity prices fall; Brazil's real creeps higher

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and Chile's peso were amongst top gainers in a likely quiet session on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday, while falling commodity prices weighed on Latin American stock markets.

As of 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.1%.

The Brazilian real BRL= advanced 0.1% against the dollar, touching near one-week highs after a central bank index showed Brazil's economic activity expanded by 2.45% in 2023, surpassing initial forecasts that growth would be tepid in the face of a high-interest-rate environment.

"These data, overall, underline the relatively positive picture of the economy at the end of the year, thanks to falling inflation and interest rate cuts," said Andres Abadia, chief LatAm economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"Still, conditions are far from usual, and further policy normalization will be needed."

A gauge of EM stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.1% as Brazil's main stock exchange .BVSP lost 0.3%, with mining heavyweight Vale VALE3.SA down 1.0%, tracking a decline in iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA fell 1.6% after news billionaire Abilio Diniz, who served as the vice chairman of the retailer, had died on Sunday.

Mexico's peso MXN= held steady at 17.051 per dollar ahead of the release of minutes from the Mexican central bank's last policy meeting on Thursday, where the bank had held rates at 11.25%.

Separately, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed Mexico's economy likely grew 2.2% in January compared with the same month a year earlier.

Meanwhile on Sunday, ahead of a presidential election in June, huge crowds filled Mexico City's main square in support of the , accusing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of trying to weaken the body.

Chile's peso CLP= led gains early on, jumping 0.5%, coming off its seventh consecutive weekly loss.

The Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.2% against the greenback, while Colombia's peso COP= held steady at 3,907.5.

Stocks in Colombia .COLCAP dipped 2.3%, while Mexican shares .MXX eased 0.1% as global copper prices came under pressure, while crude oil prices steadied. O/RMET/L

Trading activity around the globe is expected to be muted in the absence of U.S. participants, as markets in the world's biggest economy were closed for a public holiday.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS= dropped 0.6% against the dollar after data showed its economy contracted by 19.4% in the fourth quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Brazil's Lula unwelcome in Israel until he retracts Holocaust remarks, minister says

** Chile c.bank to cut interest rate by 100ps in April, poll suggests

** Pakistan's majority parties struggle to form coalition government

** Nigeria's naira hits record lows, stocks sink

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.56

-0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2551.53

-0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128334.62

-0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

57052.52

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6349.60

0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1061928.25

-0.323

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1228.14

-2.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9596

0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0484

0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

967.2

0.38

Colombia peso COP=

3910.5

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7978

0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

836.7000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1075

1.86

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.