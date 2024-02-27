EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks, currencies rise as commodity prices recover

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most stocks and currencies in resources-rich Latin America advanced on Tuesday as copper and iron ore prices ticked up on hopes of a Chinese demand recovery.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.5%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.3%.

Iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= firmed 0.7% as prices of its top export rebounded, supported by hopes of demand recovery in top consumer China and a potential export tax on Indian low-grade iron ore.

Earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said Brazil's inflation picked up in mid-February driven by higher education prices, but landed slightly below market expectations.

"In our assessment, the inflation dynamics support the continuation of a gradual easing cycle, but the core-services inflation underlying dynamics merit attention," Goldman Sachs' Alberto Ramos wrote in a note.

Currencies of oil producers also advanced early on rising crude oil prices, with Mexico's peso MXN= gaining 0.3%, while the Colombian peso COP= appreciated as much as 0.6%. O/R

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.3% against the dollar as prices of the red metal gained. MET/L

Bucking the trend, Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.2% against the dollar to 3.7919. Stocks in Argentina .MERV also lost 0.6% early on.

Brazil's main stock index .BVSP rose 1.1%, lifted by rising materials and utilities shares.

Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA gained 5.9% after reporting strong fourth-quarter results.

Stocks in Mexico .MXX fell 0.2%, while Chile's main stock index .SPIPSA gained 1.2%.

Looking ahead, inflation data from several major economies and manufacturing figures out of China are in focus this week.

Most closely watched will be Thursday's release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to track its 2% inflation target.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Hungary's forint EURHUF= fell to its lowest level in nearly five months after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) ramped up its pace of rate cuts by slashing the base rate by 100 basis points to 9%.

Nigeria's central bank, on the other hand, hiked its interest rates by 4 percentage points.

HIGHLIGHTS

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1027.12

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2561.88

1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131059.76

1.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

56078.67

-0.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6281.07

1.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1073867.80

-0.609

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1290.32

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9494

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0458

0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

985.1

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3929.95

0.64

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7919

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

841.1000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1055

2.37

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

