EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets tumble as tighter Fed policy in view

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks tumbled on Thursday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep policy tighter for longer boosted the U.S. dollar and hit risk assets, while the Brazilian real fell to a one-week low after a local interest rate cut.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 1.4%, on track for its worst day since February while a index tracking stocks .MILA00000PUS tumbled 3.1%, its biggest daily decline since last October.

The U.S. dollar =USD touched its highest since March after the Fed on Wednesday indicated another interest rate hike is possible this year, hitting global stocks as investors gauged the impact of tighter policy on riskier assets. MKTS/GLOB

"Latin American financial markets will recouple to the downside with Emerging Asian ones," analysts at BCA Research said, citing a stronger U.S. dollar, more hawkish policy and a potential slowdown in global manufacturing and trade.

MSCI's index of global emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 1.6% to its lowest in nearly six months.

"Stay put on global risk assets in general and emerging markets ones in particular," they added.

Brazil's real BRL= fell the most among Latin America's major currencies, dropping 1.0% to a one-week low a day after the central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points as expected to 12.75% and flagged similar cuts ahead.

"Despite its unchanged balance of risks, an explicit concern about potential changes to fiscal targets was added, suggesting little appetite for an acceleration in rate cuts for now," noted Barclays analyst Roberto Secemski.

The country's benchmark stock index .BVSP dropped 2.2%, eyeing its worst session in nearly five months, with declines led by stocks in the financial sector.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.7% versus the dollar, its biggest daily drop in two weeks, and its stocks .MXX dropped 1.1%, despite stronger than expected retail sales data indicating consumer strength.

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= fell 0.6% and 0.5% respectively as prices of the metal hit their lowest in almost four months. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.5%. Finance Minister and central bank director Ricardo Bonilla said he will push for rate cuts at the board's meeting next week, where the bank has held rates steady since June.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the South African Reserve Bank held its key interest rate steady at 8.25% and Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by a lofty 500 basis points to 30% on Thursday, marking a second month of aggressive tightening.

The rand ZAR= was down 0.4% against the dollar and the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 0.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

955.86

-1.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2339.41

-3.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116069.72

-2.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

51925.80

-1.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5857.70

-1.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

553080.07

-1.593

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1093.98

-1.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9318

-1.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2105

-0.71

Chile peso CLP=CL

888

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

3938.5

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7282

-0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

740

-0.68

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar, Lisa Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Josie Kao)

