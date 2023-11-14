EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets leap to multi-month highs after U.S. inflation data

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Latin American assets leapt on Tuesday, with indexes tracking the region's broader stocks and currencies at multi-month highs after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data fueled bets the Federal Reserve finished its interest rate hikes and could loosen policy earlier than expected.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS hit its highest levels since late August, up 3.7% on the day, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.3% to hit its highest levels in over three months.

Closely watched data showed U.S. consumer prices for October were unchanged compared with the prior month, leading investors to ramp up bets that the Federal Reserve will forgo any more interest rate hikes and could start cutting rates as soon as next May.

Those hopes boosted appetite for riskier emerging markets assets, particularly in Latin America where expectations of "higher for longer" U.S. interest rates have dimmed the relative appeal of the region's assets.

"The Fed will not want to step back from its hawkish stance yet ... but all in all it makes the case for further interest rate rises more difficult to make now, and I think that the prospects of any rate rise being delivered in December has all but disappeared," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP equities index and Mexican shares .MXXboth jumped over 2%, while Peru's Lima equities index .SPBLPSPTand Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP climbed 1% and 0.5%.

The Brazilian peso BRL= advanced 0.9% and the Mexican peso MXN= jumped 1.3% against the dollar, both to their highest levels since late September.

Reductions in U.S. rates next year will lift EM assets next year, analysts at investment bank UBS predicted.

"We expect a better year for EM in 2024 as Fed headwinds dissipate and growth differentials cyclically improve, but we don't expect this to be an easy ride."

The Colombian peso COP= jumped 1.6%, also lifted by a jump in oil prices. O/RMET/L

The Chilean peso CLP= soared 3.5%, supported by higher copper prices, and after the release of minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting where the policymakers agreed that rate cuts should be made at a "somewhat slower speed."

Elsewhere, shares of BRF BRFS3.SA rose 2.8% after the Brazilian food processor said it is optimisticon the outlook for sales during the final quarter of 2023.

Brazilian airline Azul AZUL4.SA shares leapt nearly 9% after the company hiked expectations for earnings in 2024.

Bucking the overall trend, Argentina's Merval index .MERV slipped 0.4%, reversing earlier gains. Analysts in a central bank poll raised estimates for 2023 annual inflation to 185% from last month's estimate of 180.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.00

1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2440.26

3.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123209.64

2.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

52430.08

2.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5712.10

-0.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

634761.62

-0.346

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1108.27

0.48

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8626

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3680

1.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

891.2

3.47

Colombia peso COP=

3959.63

1.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7505

1.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

-0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

2.21

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

