EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets jump as banking crisis fears ease, dollar slips

By Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks gained on Thursday as a lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse helped ease fears of a global banking crisis and boosted appetite for riskier assets.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.6% by 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT), while the broader stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.9%, with both on track to snap five-day losses and log their best one-day gain in more than a week.

Some investor nerves over a banking crisis were soothed as Credit Suisse announced that it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity, and Reuters reported that several large banks are in talks to deposit billions of dollars in embattled First Republic Bank FRC.N.

"Today we've essentially seen a bit of stabilization,"said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank.

"We are not out of the woods yet ... we could easily see the buying reverse if we see some more negative headlines around the overall health of the financial system."

Bank shares supported a nearly 1% gain in Brazil's Bovespa equities index .BVSP, with Itau Unibanco PN ITUB4.SA and Bradesco PN BBDC4.SA rising 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

"Latin America's financial institutions have limited direct exposure to the three banks, as well as to fintechs and cryptoasset companies," analysts at Moody's noted.

Latin American banks maintain high volumes of liquid assets that are mostly comprised of investments in domestic government securities, they said.

Benchmark indexes in Mexico .MXX, Colombia .COLCAP and Argentina .MERV gained between 1% and 5.7%.

Ratings agency S&P Global also said that banks around the world that take part in its credit reviews should be able to handle "unrealized losses" from rising interest rates.

Peru's sol PEN=, Colombia's peso COP=, Mexico's peso MXN= and Brazil's real BRBY= were up between 0.3% and 1%, also supported by a weak dollar, which was down 0.1%.

However, Chile's peso CLP= bucked the trend with a 0.4% decline.

Meanwhile, Latin American and Caribbean leaders are set to discuss cutting trade tariffs to forge a plan to combat inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Colombia's government is expected to present a labor reform bill to Congress on Thursday that would reduce working hours and boost overtime pay, but critics say the measures could hurt job creation.

On the data front, Brazil's inflation, as measured by the IGP-10 price index, rose 0.05% in March, versus a 0.02% increase in February.

On the other hand, Argentina's central bank decided to hike its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points to 78%, Reuters reported, after the South American nation's annual inflation rate hit 100% for the first time in more than three decades.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

943.25

-0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2119.25

1.86

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103607.94

0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

52626.05

1.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5197.37

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

221845.47

5.729

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1131.15

1.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2428

0.97

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7567

1.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

824

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4827.5

0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.78

0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

292.9300

-30.85

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

379

0.00

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Paul Simao)

