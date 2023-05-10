EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American FX touch 8-year high as Fed pause bets hit dollar

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies hit an over eight-year high on Wednesday against a weakening dollar after data showed lower-than-expected annual U.S. inflation, supporting hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon pause its interest rate hikes.

U.S. consumer prices slowed to below 5% in April for the first time in two years, while a key inflation measure monitored by the Fed subsided.

The MSCI index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 1.1%, hitting its highest level since Oct. 9, 2014.

"The broad message is that overall inflation is slowing and that should give the FOMC grounds to keep (U.S.) interest rates unchanged when it next meets on 14 June," said Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at wealth manager Evelyn Partners.

Brazil's real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= gained by 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively, against the dollar.

Also helping the real, data showed industrial production in Brazil rose 1.1% in March from February.

Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank said that bank profitability would continue to face challenges in the medium term as credit risk remains high. However, it said stress tests showed no relevant risk to financial stability in Brazil.

Peru's sol PEN= jumped 0.6% to an almost one-year high, gaining for the fifth straight session.

However, the country's central bank President Julio Velarde that economic growth in the first quarter "could even be negative," although still expecting zero growth, echoing a previous forecast.

Chile's peso CLP= edged 0.2% higher against the greenback, with a significant decline in the price of copper, the country's main export, capping gains in the currency.

Also aiding sentiment was the Chilean government forecasting an annual economic growth at 0.3% this year, reversing a previous estimate of a 0.7% contraction.

Traders also monitored latest developments on the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock, with President Joe Biden piling pressure on Republican lawmakers to move quickly to raise the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the economy into a recession.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.1% to a three-week high, with higher oil and metal prices supporting commodity-heavy stocks.

Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday said a pension debt exchange by El Salvador in April constituted a default event, but added that new terms had remedied the default.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.59

-0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2304.27

1.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107525.08

0.38

Mexico IPC .MXX

55544.46

0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5558.19

0.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

309526.81

0.57

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1159.72

0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9503

0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5606

1.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

788.2

0.20

Colombia peso COP=

4547.5

0.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6551

0.63

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

228.5000

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

467

0.86

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Marguerita Choy)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.