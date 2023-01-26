EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American FX snaps four-day winning streak; Peruvian sol rises

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies snapped their four-day winning streak on Thursday against a firm dollar, but the Peruvian sol rallied against the greenback limiting losses on the broader index.

The sol PEN= rose 0.6% against the greenback by 1512 GMT.

"The spike in sol is temporary and that's only because some of the level of violence that we've seen in Peru has started to subside some," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"But, there is a lot of instability."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2% as the dollar =USD edged higher after data showed the U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter, even as momentum appears to have slowed towards the end of the year.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.2% to 18.85, while the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY eased 0.4%.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slipped 0.2%, with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA leading losses after the board of directors approved President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's pick Jean Paul Prates as the firm's next chief executive, TV channel Globo News reported.

Americanas SA AMER3.SA rose 9.6%, extending sharp gains after the Brazilian retailer filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the United States on Wednesday.

A Rio de Janeiro court said Americanas owes a variety of creditors around $8 billion, providing the most detailed picture yet of the exposure of banks and other groups to the company's bankruptcy.

On a positive note, foreign direct investment in Brazil almost doubled in 2022 from the year before to its highest level in 10 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, boosted by an economy that surprised on the upside.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.2% to 4511.56.

"While the currency is up again, it has to do with this idea of policy divergences between 2022 and 2033 and also the hope that there's going to be global growth instead of a global recession," said Perez.

"But we we're more cautious about that type of optimism."

Chile's peso CLP= edged 0.2% higher ahead of a rate decision later in the day.

Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the South African rand ZAR= slid 0.4% after its central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points, smaller than the 50 basis point increase expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar, central bank data showed, its biggest one-day drop in over two decades - in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1052.25

1.06

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2346.40

-0.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113864.01

-0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

54879.62

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5309.20

1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

260530.79

0.176

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1308.38

0.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0887

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8280

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.3

0.32

Colombia peso

COP=

4531.2

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8675

0.43

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

185.3200

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

379

1.06

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

