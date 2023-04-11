EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American FX hits 5-year high as dollar dips

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led the rally among Latin American currencies on Tuesday, as the dollar slid ahead of Wednesday's U.S inflation data that could help gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 1.1% by 14:30 GMT, to its highest level since 2018, while the real BRL= gained 1.3% against a softer dollar.

Data in Brazil showed consumer prices were pressured in March by the rise in fuel prices, but still slowed down compared to the previous month and beat market expectations.

"When it comes to Brazil, their own energy independence, their own push for reforms and trying to cooperate better with trade, is adding to the attractiveness going into EM and into the real (BRL) specifically," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.8% as a softer greenback offered support to copper prices, aiding the currency of the world's largest copper producer.

Currency of No.2 copper producer Peru PEN= added 0.4% against the dollar.

A senior official said on Monday that Peru expects to produce 2.8 million tonnes of copper this year, representing a nearly 15% jump from 2022.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.9% against the dollar, as the oil producer's currency benefited from steady oil prices. O/R

The recent bounce in commodity prices, coupled with a weakening U.S. dollar, has boosted Latin American currencies 9.2% since the start of the year.

"Latin American currencies are starting to look more attractive because the growth is there and it's going to continue if the outlook for an overall global growth recovery post-pandemic with China reopening develops," added Perez.

Mexico's peso MXN=, was the outlier on Tuesday, slipping 0.1%.

Data showed Mexico's industrial output rose 0.7% in February from January.

"Cost-push pressures, high interest rates, tighter domestic financial conditions, enduring policy uncertainty, soft business confidence, and moderating external demand are likely to weigh on the broad industrial sector in the near term," said economists at Goldman Sachs in a note.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 3.6%, helped by a 3.2% gain in Brazil's Bovespa index as mining stocks such as Vale VALE3.SA rallied.

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels.

The IMF also pegged economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean at 1.6% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024.

