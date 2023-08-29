EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American FX edges up as dollar eases, Mexico's peso lags

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Most currencies in Latin America crawled higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened after U.S. job openings data, while the Mexican peso bucked the trend and fell after data showed its economy grew slightly below estimates in second quarter.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS climbed 0.2%, while stocks added 1.0%.

The dollar index =USD gave up early gains and fell after data showed U.S. job openings fell for a third straight month in July as the labor market gradually slows.

Mexico's peso MXN= weakened 0.2% against the dollar.

Mexico's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, data showed, slightly behind the 1.0% forecast by economist polled by Reuters.

"The economy showed significant resilience during first half of 2023 but diminishing returns from COVID normalization, cost-push pressures, tight domestic and external financial conditions, moderating external demand, policy and regulatory uncertainty in key sectors (e.g., oil & gas, electricity, mining), and soft business confidence are likely to weigh on the broad economy in the quarters ahead," said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.6% against the dollar.

However, the economy ministry said Peru's economy is expected to grow 1.1% this year, down from a previous estimate projecting 2.5% growth.

Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.2% against the greenback.

Argentina's peso eased to 745 per dollar in the popular black market.

Javier Milei, Argentina's radical presidential front-runner, will need time to carry out his campaign pledges of scrapping the peso and cutting taxes on grains should he win the election, advisers told Reuters.

The Chilean peso CLP= was flat against the greenback, while Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.1%.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= held onto gains against the euro after the National Bank of Hungary cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points, as expected.

Some Chinese state-owned banks will soon lower interest rates on existing mortgages, three sources familiar with the matter said, as Beijing ramps up efforts to revive the debt crisis-hit property sector and bolster a sputtering economy.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

