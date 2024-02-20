EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American FX at five-week highs amid broad dollar weakness

By 9:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.5%, touching its highest level in five weeks.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major peers, eased 0.4% ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due on Wednesday.

Global markets have been forced to re-assess the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts following stubbornly-high inflation data in the world's biggest economy.

"Strong jobs and elevated inflation make it currently difficult to justify lowering policy rates and minutes out this week will likely stress that officials will be 'careful' in begging rate cuts," Citi economists wrote in a note.

Aiding sentiment, top commodities consumer China announced its biggest ever reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate, as authorities sought to prop up the struggling property market and broader economy.

Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.5% against the dollar, on track for its third straight session of gains, while the Mexican peso MXN= added 0.3%.

News out of China gave a leg up to copper prices, which helped the currency of the world's biggest exporter of the red metal, the Chilean peso CLP=, rise 0.2% against the dollar. MET/L

Fellow copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also advanced 0.1%, set for its fourth straight daily advance, while the Colombian peso COP= added 0.2% after falling nearly 0.3% in the previous session.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 0.8%, scaling two-week highs as Brazil's main stock index .BVSP gained 0.3%, lifted by rising financial shares.

Brazil's CarrefourCRFB3.SA jumped 6.8% after the local arm of French retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA reported fourth quarter results.

Keeping gains in check, mining heavyweight Vale VALE3.SA dipped 2.6% tracking declining iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Stocks in Mexico .MXX were flat, while those in Colombia .COLCAP jumped 1.1% following a near 3% drop on Monday.

Mexican breadmaker Grupo BimboBIMBOA.MX fell 1.5% after reporting an 89% plummet in fourth quarter profit.

Argentina's main stock index .MERV gained 1.0%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA dipped 0.2%.

Investors would also lookout for minutes from the Mexican central bank's last policy meeting on Thursday, where the bank had held rates steady at 11.25%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Morgan Stanley removes 'dislike' stance from Ecuador's bonds

** Mexico's Televisa spin-off Aguilas soars over 30% in market debut

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1019.88

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2585.13

0.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129422.86

0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

57479.22

-0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6368.71

-0.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1083086.08

1.01

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1233.13

1.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9295

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9977

0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

963.6

0.23

Colombia peso COP=

3906.01

0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7779

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

837.2000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1090

1.83

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

