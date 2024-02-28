EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies, stocks decline as U.S. inflation data awaited

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies dipped on Wednesday as the dollar regained strength and oil prices slipped ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation print later in the week, while rekindled troubles in China's property sector also crimped sentiment.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS eased 0.4% after rising in the previous two sessions as the dollar strengthened ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation on Thursday.

"USD strength and rates selloff over the month is not being obviously challenged today," Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank said in a note.

Month-end investment flow demand was also likely propping up the dollar, according to Scotiabank.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS sold off, losing 2% in the index's worst day since Jan 16.

The inflation figures from the U.S. are being closely watched as investors seek more clues on when the central bank may start easing monetary policy. Comments from the Federal Reserve's John Williams on Wednesday reinforced that policymakers are in no hurry to cut rates.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.3% to 17.1038 after its central bank lowered 2024 economic growth forecasts to 2.8% from 3%, and increased forecasts for inflation.

Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXX fell 1.6% to its lowest level in over one month.

Colombia's peso COP= was flat after rising nearly 1% in the last two sessions.

Further weighing on Latin American markets was a dip in oil prices and continued concern over spillover impacts of China's embattled property sector after developer Country Garden said a liquidation petition had been filed against it for non-payment of a loan. O/R

Brazil's real BRL= led regional declines, down 0.8% against the dollar after rising close to 1% on Tuesday.

A reading of Brazil's General Market Price Index (IGP-M) fell 0.52% in February against expectations of a 0.50% decline.

Peru's sol PEN= dipped 0.3%, while Chile's peso CLP=rose 0.5% after data showed its unemployment rate came in better than expected.

"From a year ago, the uptick in the unemployment rate has been driven more by a recovery in the participation rate than a deterioration in the labor market, in our view," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote.

Brazil's main stock index .BVSPfell 1.4%.

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SAIRBR3.SAlost 5.5% after reporting 2023 results.

Stocks in Argentina .MERV slumped 2.6%.

Inflation data from several other major economies, including a broad euro zone measure and manufacturing figures from China, is due this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Mexico's finances on sustainable path, fiscal reform unnecessary - deputy minister

** Brazilian airline Gol gets court approval for $1 bln bankruptcy loan

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1017.78

-0.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2522.02

-2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129913.56

-1.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

55371.95

-1.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6346.61

0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1007644.20

-2.58

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1283.99

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9698

-0.76

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1040

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

975.9

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3924.62

0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7834

-0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

841.7000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1025

4.39

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.