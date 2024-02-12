EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies, stocks creep higher ahead of US inflation test

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stock indexes traded in a tight range on Monday, ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation reading that will provide direction on possible interest rate cuts in the world's largest economy.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% touching a near one-week high, while a basket of regional stocks.MILA00000PUS gained 0.3%.

Investors await the January reading of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) due on Tuesday, a crucial pit stop in assessing the Federal Reserve trajectory for policy easing this year.

Investors have dialed back expectations for an early easing of U.S. monetary policy as economic data remains robust, which in turn has pressured appetite for riskier, higher-yielding emerging market assets where many central banks look to ease policy.

On the other hand, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock cited a positive outlook for broader emerging market assets.

"Robust U.S. economic activity, nearing Fed rate cuts and falling inflation have lessened the market’s recession worries - a boon for emerging markets," analysts at the BlackRock Investment Institute wrote.

Mexico's peso MXN= held steady at 17.0827 against the dollar, while Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXXwas about flat.

The governor of Mexico's central bank said headline inflation should stabilize and return to a downward trend. Policymakers last week maintained interest rates at the historical maximum of 11.25%.

The Chilean peso CLP= dipped 0.3% against the dollar, on track to extend losses to a fourth straight session, while equities .SPIPSA gained 1.1%.

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6.25% at its next meeting in April, according to a poll of analysts released by the monetary authority.

"A key point that stands out from the raft of EM central bank decisions over the past couple of weeks is that policymakers are focused much more on domestically-generated price pressures than the Fed," William Jackson, chief Emerging Markets economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Peru's sol PEN=PE eased 0.4%, while Colombia's peso COP=rose 0.2%.

Colombia's government announced the country secured $1.2 billion in loans with multilateral lenders to finance its budget and expenses related to peace plans.

Colombia's benchmark stock index .COLCAP gained 0.4%.

Trading activity in the region was muted as markets in Brazil, South America's largest economy, and Argentina were closed for a holiday.

Chinese markets will remain closed for the whole week on account of the Lunar New Year break.

Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,550 per dollar in intraday trading on the official market.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

996.04

0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2540.91

0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

57355.36

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6100.93

1.13

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1253.00

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9536

0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0827

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

972.9

-0.26

Colombia peso COP=

3910.06

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8649

-0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

831.2000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1125

1.78

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal Editing by Marguerita Choy)

