EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rally as Fed signals rate hike pause

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday against a soft dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded its monetary policy meeting by hiking its key policy rate by quarter of a percentage point and hinted it was on the verge of pausing future hikes.

Lifting emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS, the U.S. dollar =USDweakened 0.6% as the Fed raised its interest rates by a smaller 25 basis points, as opposed to a 50 bps increase expected earlier this month amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two U.S. banks.

"Bank runs have done the Fed’s job for it," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

"The Fed acknowledged off the bat how credit conditions have tightened, which could reduce inflation. They also toned back the commitment to aggressive rate hikes. This is a net positive for sentiment because it puts the Fed back in wait-and-see mode instead of an all-out tightening campaign"

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSgained 0.6%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.5%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=erased early losses and added 0.3% against the greenback.

However, investors remained cautious ahead of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decision. Copom, which sets rates, is seen keeping the benchmark Selic rate at a six-year high of 13.75%.

"I do think that they'll set the market up for eventual rate cuts and hopefully that will improve sentiment in Brazil," said James Barrineau, chief investment strategist at Main Street Financial Group in New York.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also approved Rodolfo Froes and Rodrigo Monteiro for two key positions in the central bank, in what should be his first nominations for the bank he has been heavily criticizing.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.6%. The country's economy likely grew by 3.5% in February 2023, compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate showed.

On the inflation front, Mexico's recent consumer prices data brought "some good news," but the country remained in a complex and uncertain environment going forward, central bank deputy governor Irene Espinosa said in an interview.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 1.0%, while Peru's sol PEN= and Chile's peso CLP= climbed 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

The Colombian government will file a pension reform project in Congress to expand coverage and strengthen the state pension administrator, but it raises doubts about the impact it would have on the capital markets and public finances.

Prices of Argentina's sovereign debt slid, a day after government measures were revealed to push state entities to give up their local and foreign-law sovereign bonds in dollars to tamp down on exchange rate volatility.

Meanwhile, data showed Argentina's economy expanded 1.9% in the fourth-quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, slightly above analysts' forecasts of a growth 1.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1906 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

965.67

1.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2111.58

0.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101835.18

0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

52872.46

0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5271.28

-0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

227378.35

-0.617

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1129.75

0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2266

0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.4868

0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.9

1.48

Colombia peso COP=

4762.5

0.94

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7661

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

205.3600

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

387

1.81

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal & Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

