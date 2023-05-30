EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies mixed, Brazil's real at one-month low

By Amruta Khandekar and Khushi Singh

May 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Tuesday, with the Brazilian real slumping after further evidence of slowing inflation, while Turkey's lira hit a record low as the market focused on President Tayyip Erdogan's policy plans.

The real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.7% against the dollar to a one-month low, dragging MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS down 0.7% by 1440 GMT.

Data showed producer prices in Brazil fell 0.35% in April, with the report following another reading last week showing a slowdown in consumer prices and adding to evidence that inflation in Latin America's largest economy was cooling quickly.

The data comes amid intense pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Brazil's central bank to cut rates.

"The faster inflation falls, the possibility of keeping really, really high real interest rates is only going to cause stress between the central bank and the government, which we've seen through periods of Q1. That doesn't bode well for investor confidence," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

Lula on Tuesday pushed for increased economic, cultural and social integration among South American countries as he opened a summit of a dozen leaders from the region in Brasilia.

A separate central bank report showed outstanding loans in Brazil contracted by 0.1% in April compared to the previous month due to a decrease in corporate credit, while delinquency worsened.

The Chilean peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter, edged 0.2% higher, tracking a marginal uptick in prices of the red metal.MET/L

The Andean country's unemployment rate hit 8.7% in the February-April period, government statistics agency INE said on Tuesday, below market consensus and down from 8.8% in the quarter through March.

The currency of Peru PEN=, the second biggest copper producer, gained 0.4%, while the Colombian peso COP= rose 0.6% against the greenback. MET/L.

Latin American currencies have outperformed their emerging market peers this year, largely on the back of attractive yield due to high interest rates, but many central banks in the region have halted their tightening cycles.

Concerns about weak economic recovery in China have also been at the forefront of investor concerns as many Latin American countries export commodities to the country.

"We're in this period now where monetary policy adjustments (in Latam) have reached their end goal," Monex's Harvey said. "The question is how much more can the currency benefit in terms of better real rates, especially in a time when the Chinese economy is slowing and we do have still some risk of a U.S. economic slowdown as well."

Meanwhile, relief at a tentative agreement to raise the U.S. debt limit was outweighed by concerns that the deal could face a rocky path through Congress.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slumped 1.8% and were set for their biggest single-day percentage loss in four weeks.

Stocks in Mexico .MXX and Brazil .BVSP led declines, falling 1.5% and 0.9% respectively.

Elsewhere, Turkey's liraTRYTOM=D3 slid 1.6% to record lows and stocks rose on Tuesday as President Tayyip Erdogan, having won Sunday's election runoff, was set for a high-stakes decision over whether to reset economic policy in a cabinet overhaul.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.43

0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2255.01

-1.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109304.39

-0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

53340.56

-1.61

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5608.57

0.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

340633.30

-1.656

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1094.98

-0.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0480

-0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5897

-0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

804

0.15

Colombia peso COP=

4415.31

0.56

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6772

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

238.8500

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

488

0.82

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.