EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies hit more than 8-year high as dollar slides

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies touched their highest level since 2014 on Wednesday, as the dollar dipped after U.S. inflation data bolstered the case for softer Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 1.2%, hitting its highest level in more than eight years.

The dollar index =USD slid 0.6% against a basket of major currencies after a U.S. government report showed March consumer prices notched their smallest gain in almost two years.

Brazil's real BRL= jumped 1.6% against the dollar, briefly breaching the 5-real level and touching its highest mark in more than two months.

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that while inflation has decreased, persistent pressures remain, following recent data that has buoyed markets and fueled bets of earlier monetary easing.

"We think headline inflation has peaked in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, but not in Colombia where it has just moderated," strategists at TD Securities said in a note.

"However, core inflation has shown a high degree of permanence."

Data showed Brazil's retail sales rose 3.8% in January. Economists polled by Reuters poll had expected an increase of 3.2%.

Peru's sol PEN= added 0.6% against the greenback ahead of the Peruvian central bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.

"Although the MPC recently reaffirmed that the 'pause' at the Feb. meeting did not necessarily imply the end of the tightening cycle, we hold the view that the bar to resume tightening is high," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

They added that this would bar any deterioration of the political and social backdrop that could generate a negative shock to the capital account and the Peruvian sol, and an unexpected re-acceleration of inflation that could dislocate expectations further.

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.6% against the dollar.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1.3%, supported by a softer dollar and firm oil prices. O/R

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday the country's central bank could issue bonds to raise funds to pay reparations to millions of victims of its nearly six-decade conflict, citing a lack of other funding options.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.6% against the dollar, extending gains after it jumped more than 1% on Tuesday.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.2%, with the index at its highest level in more than two months.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 0.8%, helped by a rise in financial stocks.

In Bolivia, President Luis Arce said on Tuesday the country may start exporting lithium batteries starting in 2026, as part of the government's plan to industrialize its vast resources of the white metal, a key component for powering electric vehicles.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.09

-0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2293.30

1.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107009.50

0.75

Mexico IPC .MXX

54553.46

-0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5306.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

263631.48

1.411

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1225.14

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9296

1.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0641

0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

801.7

0.86

Colombia peso COP=

4446.43

1.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7719

-0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

214.2000

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

391

0.77

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

