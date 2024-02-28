EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies decline as dollar firms in lead-up to inflation data

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies dipped on Wednesday as the dollar regained strength ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation print later in the week, while rekindled troubles in China's embattled property sector also crimped sentiment.

At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS eased 0.3% after rising in the previous two sessions.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major global peers, gained 0.1% ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation on Thursday, with investors hunting for more clues on when the central bank may start easing its monetary policy.

Brazil's real BRL= was at the helm of the selling pressure, down 0.6% against the dollar after rising close to 1% in the previous session.

Separately, a reading of Brazil's General Market Price Index (IGP-M) fell 0.52% in February against expectations of a 0.50% decline.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.3% to 17.104, while Colombia's peso COP= was flat after rising nearly 1% in the last two sessions.

Peru's sol PEN= dipped 0.6% in early trade, its first decline in three sessions.

Chile's peso CLP=was holding flat at 981.6 per dollar after data showed the Andean country's unemployment rate came in at 8.4% in the quarter to January, coming below an expected level of 8.6%.

"From a year ago, the uptick in the unemployment rate has been driven more by a recovery in the participation rate than a deterioration in the labor market, in our view," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS also sold off early on, down 0.9%, with heavyweight Brazil's main stock index .BVSP falling 0.4% as losses in financials and utilities weighed.

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SAIRBR3.SA fell 4.5% after reporting 2023 results.

Stocks in Argentina .MERV dropped 0.9%, on track for a third successive daily decline, while Mexican shares .MXX eased 0.4% early on.

Inflation data from several other major economies, including a broad euro zone measure and manufacturing figures from China, will also be on investors' radar this week.

Elsewhere, Chinese developer Country Garden said a liquidation petition has been filed against it for non-payment of a $205 million loan.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Mexico's finances on sustainable path, fiscal reform unnecessary - deputy minister

** Brazil warns of global economic challenges as G20 finance chiefs meet

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1019.03

-0.85

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2552.09

-0.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131069.29

-0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

56079.88

-0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6370.14

0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1024760.39

-0.926

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1289.65

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9601

-0.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1035

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

981.6

-0.07

Colombia peso COP=

3928.35

-0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7928

-0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

841.7000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1040

2.88

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.