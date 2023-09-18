EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies continue winning streak ahead of busy central bank week

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Monday against a weaker U.S. dollar as investors eyed monetary policy decisions from major central banks this week, with the Brazilian real holding two-week highs ahead of an interest rate announcement.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies.MILA00000CUS gained 0.3%, rising for a sixth straight session- its longest winning streak since early April.

The index logged its biggest weekly gain in more than five months on Friday, with signs of stabilization in China's economy and a surge in oil prices supporting the currencies of resource-rich Latin American countries and as strong economic data further boosted investor confidence.

"We're in a rate-cutting cycle, that's often not great for currencies, but just the backdrop of a more solid economic picture could be good news there," said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

A flurry of central bank decisions are due this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and the Bank of England and Bank of Japan delivering interest rate decisions later in the week.

Among emerging markets, Brazil's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 12.75%, Turkey is likely to lift rates, and South Africa forecast to keep rates steady at 8.25%.

The Brazilian real BRLUSD=Rgained 0.3% against the dollar, clinging to more than two-week highs, also boosted after the Finance Ministry raised the country's 2023 economic growth forecast to 3.2% from 2.5%.

The Colombian peso COP= advanced 0.7%, touching its highest since end-Julyas Brent crude was nearing $95 a barrel. O/R

The Peruvian sol =PE> gained 0.3% against the dollar, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Peru's annual inflation could ease to 5.2% in September, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Monday.

However, the Mexican peso MXN= snapped a five session winning streak, slipping 0.2% against the dollar with some eyeing further rate cuts from the country's central bank.

"The interest in Mexico to reduce their rates and the Fed's reluctance to step off their hawkish stance is just going to create a very dollar bullish environment for the peso," said Matthew Kassel, chief operating officer at Edgewater Markets.

MSCI's broader Latin American stock index <. MILA00000PUS> rose 0.2%, after logging its best weekly performance since June on Friday.

Markets in Chile were closed for a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.41

-0.87

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2395.45

0.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118332.8

-0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

51577.22

0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

582554.5

2.65

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1096.1

-0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8529

0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1136

-0.29

Colombia peso COP=

3897.5

0.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6971

0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.95

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

733

-0.41

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Johann M Cherian, Lisa Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

