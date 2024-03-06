EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies advance as dollar weakens following Powell's remarks

By Shashwat Chauhan

March 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies appreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback lost steam following remakes from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while advancing commodity prices helped local stock markets.

At 10:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS advanced 0.2%, on track for its fourth straight daily gain.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of global peers, was down 0.3% as investors took stock of Powell's latest remarks.

In remarks prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee, the Fed Chair said that continued progress on inflation "is not assured," though the central bank still expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year.

"Chair Powell stuck closely to the standard Fed script in his written Monetary Policy Testimony, breaking no new ground," said Ian Shepherdson, chairman and chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"His key points are just a repeat of the January FOMC statement and subsequent remarks by Mr. Powell and other FOMC members."

Leading gains among local peers was the Mexican peso MXN=, up 0.5% against the dollar, touching seven-week highs.

An advance in crude oil prices also helped exporter Mexico's currency, while fellow exporter Colombia's peso COP= also gained 0.2%.

Currency of Latin America's largest economy, the Brazilian real BRL= was up 0.4%, touching one-week highs.

Separately, official data showed Brazil's industrial production posted in January its worst monthly performance in nearly three years, dipping slightly more than markets expected and reversing some gains seen in late 2023.

A weaker dollar gave a leg up to copper prices, which lifted top producer of the red metal Chile's peso CLP= up 0.2%, its first advance in three sessions. MET/L

Peru's sol PEN= was flat at 3.7289 after rising close to 1% in the previous session.

Overnight, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said he had tendered his resignation after an audio recording came out over the weekend purporting to be of the official attempting to improperly influence government contracts.

A gauge of EM stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.9%, with heavyweight Brazil's main stock index .BVSP up 0.7%.

Argentinian shares .MERV were up 1.5%, and Mexico's main index .MXX gained 0.3%.

Amongst headlining stocks, Brazilian oil company PetroreconcavoRECV3.SA fell 5.6% after reporting fourth quarter results.

Elsewhere, Egypt's prime minister said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will increase its current loan program with Egypt by $5 billion.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1029.20

0.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2538.21

0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128926.83

0.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

55643.26

0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6333.35

1.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1007392.47

1.482

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1314.51

1.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9380

0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8580

0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

979.2

0.13

Colombia peso COP=

3931.42

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7298

0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

845.5000

0.00

