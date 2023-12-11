EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American assets slip ahead of busy central bank week

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most stocks and currencies in Latin America slipped on Monday as investors looked ahead to key U.S. data and meetings of the Federal Reserve and other regional central banks for the last interest rate policy cues of the year.

The broader MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3% against a firmer dollar, while MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.6%.

The U.S. dollar rose as investors scaled back bets of early interest rate cuts ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. FRX/

The central banks of Mexico, Brazil and Peru also hold policy meetings later in the week.

"We’ll get policy updates from the BCB, Banxico, and the BCRP, but there may be little room for surprise," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

Investors will watch the central bank meetings closely, particularly from the Federal Reserve, for more clues on the path forward for interest rates, particularly as many Latin American economies have begun cutting borrowing costs to stimulate economic growth.

Emerging market hard-currency government debt spreads over U.S. Treasuries on the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Indices(EMBI) Global Diversified Index .JPMEGDR fell to 394 basis points, its tightest since April 2022.

Elsewhere, Argentina's stocks and currency in the official market fell after the country's new president, Javier Milei, warned in his maiden speech that a sharp, painful fiscal shock was necessary to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The peso ARS=RASL fell to 365.9 against the dollar in the official market, while it traded at 980 to the dollar in the parallel black market ARSB=. Argentina's benchmark S&P Merval stock index .MERVrose 3.4%.

"Markets have been very positive on Milei's plan and they're expecting a lot of fiscal tightening," said Rachel Ziemba, the founder of Ziemba Insights, adding that she thought markets were still waiting to see which of his campaign promises would be met as well as the sequencing of fiscal cuts.

Leading declines in Latin American currencies, the Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= dropped 1.2% and 1%, respectively, tracking lower copper prices and a stronger dollar. Chile and Peru are the world's two largest copper producers.

Equity losses in the region were also led by a 1.4% drop in Chile's benchmark stock index .SPIPSA.

Mexican stocks .MXXedged up 0.1%, but the peso MXN= fell 0.3% ahead of the central bank monetary policy meeting on Thursday, while Brazil's real was about flat on the day.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.56

-0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2465.71

-0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126815.31

-0.22

Mexico IPC .MXX

54453.76

0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5886.34

-1.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

973609.82

3.374

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1143.83

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9336

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3988

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

881.6

-1.18

Colombia peso COP=

3973.12

0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7626

-0.95

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

365.9500

-0.51

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

980

1.02

