EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American assets pull back after rally, Chilean peso falls on dovish rate outlook

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell on Wednesday after the country's central bank slashed interest rates, while broader indexes tracking Latin American stocks and currencies slipped for the first time this week as the rally ignited by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance paused.

Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday by 75 basis points (bps) to 8.25%, a larger cut than the 50 bps estimated by traders. The central bank also said on Wednesday the country's gross domestic product was expected to end 2023 with no growth compared to the prior year.

The S&P Ipsa stock index .SPIPSA rose 0.2%, but the peso CLP= dipped 1.1%. The currency is otherwise on track to gain over 2% against the dollar in the fourth quarter.

"We do not rule out an increase in the size of the rate cuts if our early warning of negative inflation in December is confirmed, followed by muted inflationary prints in January and February," Scotiabank analysts said in a note.

"This would be conditional on the Chilean peso maintaining or adding to its recent strength as the BCCh has linked monetary policy to the evolution of the exchange rate."

More broadly, MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.7%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.9% against the dollar.

Both indexes retreated from multi-month highs in the previous sessions, as a rally fueled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish pivot last week paused for breath. MKTS/GLOB

Brazilian stocks .BVSP briefly touched a fresh all-time high for the second consecutive session, rising to 132,240 points before falling 0.6% on the day.

The real BRL= fell 0.9% after data showed the country's economic activity was worse than expected in October.

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Brazil's long-term ratings to "BB" from "BB-" on Tuesday, positioning Latin America's largest economy just two steps from an investment-grade rating on the S&P scale.

"The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Brazil will make slow progress in addressing fiscal imbalances and still weak economic prospects, balanced by a strong external position and monetary policy that is helping to re-anchor inflation expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Mexico's peso MXN=fell 0.3% and stocks .MXXdropped 0.5% despite data showing October domestic retail sales rose more than expected.

Colombia's peso COP= climbed 0.4% after the central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 25 bps to 13% on Tuesday.

Argentina's Merval equities index .MERV rose 0.6% after the country posted a November trade deficit of $615 million.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

996.89

-0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2592.57

-1.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131121.32

-0.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

57428.61

-0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6073.86

0.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

919653.96

0.568

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1164.91

-0.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9126

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1170

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.2

-1.12

Colombia peso COP=

3934

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7021

0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

803.7000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

965

2.59

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

