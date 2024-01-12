EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American assets jump on commodity strength; Argentina in focus as inflation soars

By Siddarth S

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Resource-heavy Latin American assets rose on Friday, broadly led by strength in commodity prices even as investors digested the latest U.S. inflation report, while Argentina was in the spotlight after its annual inflation rate breached 200%.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 1.1% by 1526 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS climbed 0.6% against the dollar.

For the week, the broader stocks index was set to slip 0.2% while the currencies index was on track to gain 0.5%.

Heavyweight Brazilian assets led broader gains across the stocks and currencies indexes, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP and the real BRL= up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Also boosting Brazilian markets, data showed China's iron ore imports hit a record high in 2023, up 6.6% from a year before, thanks to stronger demand.

Brazil is a major iron ore producer.

Despite a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report on Thursday, market participants did not shy away from betting on early interest rate cuts, with traders putting about an 81% chance on the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would cut its policy rate at a meeting in March, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Markets' focus remained on Argentina, after the country's annual inflation raterose above 211% in December, data showed on Thursday, hitting the highest level since the early 1990s as new libertarian President Javier Milei seeks to head off hyperinflation with tough austerity measures.

"Looking ahead, we expect prices to continue adjusting to December's FX correction, despite the central bank's FX anchor," Bruno Gennari, an emerging markets strategist and Argentina expert at KNG Securities, said in a note.

"A gradual slowdown of inflation could be expected in February and March ... Over the rest of the year, inflation dynamics will depend to a large extent on the government's ability to sustain money demand," Gennari added.

After the sky-rocketing inflation data, Argentina'scentral bank said on Thursday it would put into circulation 10,000- and 20,000-peso bills later this year, while presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni on Friday said the monthly inflation rate is likely to remain in double digits in the next few months.

The official peso ARS=RASL weakened to 816 against the dollar.

However, Argentina's international dollar bonds extended gains a day after International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the government reached an agreement that should unlock some $4.7 billion from the country's loan program with the global lender.

The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M rose 1.27 cents to trade at 40.1250 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data, while the Merval stock index .MERVshed earlier gains to slip 0.1%.

Stronger commodity prices also boosted the currencies of resource-rich regional markets, while investors kept a watch on rising tensions in the Middle East.

Oil prices climbed about 3% on Friday, as some oil tankers diverted course from the Red Sea following overnight air and sea strikes by the United States and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen after attacks on shipping by the Iran-backed group. O/R

The Mexican peso MXN= and Colombian peso COP= gained 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. Mexico and Colombia are oil exporters.

The Chilean peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively, tracking the rise in copper prices. The countries are major copper producers.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1526 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

997.90

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2606.94

1.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131390.43

0.57

Mexico IPC .MXX

55701.52

0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6017.21

-0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1042562.59

-0.13

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1287.85

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8448

0.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8730

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

906

0.49

Colombia peso COP=

3904.61

0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6872

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

816.0000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1100

1.82

