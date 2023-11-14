EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American assets jump 1% to multi-month highs after US inflation data

By Siddarth S

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies jumped 1% each on Tuesday, hitting multi-month highs, after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data fueled bets the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hikes.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS climbed 1.0%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 1.3% by 1515 GMT.

Latin America's equity index hits its highest levels since late August, while the FX index hit its highest levels in more than three months.

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October on a month-on-month basis amid lower gasoline prices, and underlying inflation showed signs of slowing, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

In the 12 months through October, the consumer price index rose 3.2% after rising 3.7% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.3% gain on a year-on-year basis.

Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital, said the "Fed will not want to step back from its hawkish stance yet; the annual core rate at 4% is still some way away from target."

"But all in all it makes the case for further interest rate rises more difficult to make now, and I think that the prospects of any rate rise being delivered in December has all but disappeared," Cole said.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP equities index and Mexican shares .MXX jumped 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Peru's Lima equities index .SPBLPSPT rose 0.7%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP gained 0.3% and Argentina's Merval .MERV climbed 1.2%.

The Brazilian peso BRL= advanced 1.1% and the Mexican peso MXN= jumped 1.5% against the dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= soared 2.5%, supported by higher copper prices, while the Colombian peso COP= jumped 1.7% on the back of a rise in oil prices. Chile is the world's largest copper producer and Colombia is an oil exporter.

Brazil's services activity ended the third quarter below forecasts with its second monthly drop in a row. Economists were expecting a small increase from the previous month.

Brazil raised $2 billion on Monday with its first-ever "green" bond issuance, part of an effort to set a benchmark for the private market while channeling funds toward the government's ambitious sustainability agenda.

Among companies, shares of BRF BRFS3.SA rose 2.8% after the Brazilian food processor said on Tuesday it is optimistic with the outlook for sales during the final quarter of 2023, despite reporting disappointing third-quarter results on Monday.

Analysts polled by Argentina's central bank raised their estimate for annual inflation for this year ARCPIN=ECI to 185.0%, it said on Monday, up from last month's estimate of 180.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

962.20

1.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2432.61

3.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123175.61

2.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

52056.36

1.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5722.94

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

643382.45

1.008

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1106.28

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8545

1.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3511

1.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

902.1

2.22

Colombia peso COP=

3958.36

1.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.766

0.83

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

2.21

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

