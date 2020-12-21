EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American assets hit by new coronavirus strain caution

By Medha Singh

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Latin American assets were hit on Monday as investors preferred the safety of the dollar after the UK imposed tough restrictions to fight a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

The Brazilian real BRL= dropped about 0.3%. The Mexican MXN= and Colombian COP= pesos eased in tandem with oil prices, while weakness in the copper market undercut the Chilean peso CLP=. METL/O/R

Global markets were roiled after the discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, sowed new panic and prompted several nations to shut their borders to Britain.

"The news headlines today in Europe were not good at all, but gyrations in financial markets have been exacerbated by poor liquidity," said Stephen Gallo, strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"The more important feature of today's FX and equity market fluctuations is that they occurred after a long period of rising risk tolerance."

Fears about the virus more than offset optimism as U.S. congressional leaders finally agreed on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. Hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus, as well as signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, had supported the region's markets in the past weeks.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS has recovered about 11% since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. But it is still headed for its steepest annual percentage fall since 2015 as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbates the region's economic pain.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL deteriorated at a historic low of 83.15 per dollar as the country's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend a loan facilities program adding to jitters.

Stocks in Buenos Aires .MERV shed 1.2% while sovereign bonds ARAL30=RASL on Argentina's over-the-counter market fell 1% on an average.

A basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.3%, with indexes in Sao Paulo .BVSP, Bogota .COLCAP and Mexico City .MXX leading declines.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1257.44

-0.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2428.55

-1.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116757.21

-1.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

43336.47

-1.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4163.13

-1.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50342.09

-3.83

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1388.48

-2.66

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.1263

-0.85

Mexico peso MXN=

19.9547

-0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

725.9

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3429.69

-0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6048

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.1400

-0.36

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Dan Grebler)

