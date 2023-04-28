EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America outperform EMFX this month, Colombian peso falls

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Latin America outperformed their emerging market peers in April, while Colombia's peso fell on Friday, with the central bank's hike to interest rates offering little to no comfort at the end of a rough week.

The peso COP= shed 1% against the dollar, down over 4% for the week. Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13.25%, continuing a long tightening cycle amid persistent inflation and significant stability risks to the global financial system.

President Gustavo Petro replaced Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo with Ricardo Bonilla in a cabinet reshuffle.

The Argentinian peso traded at 461 against the dollar in the popular black market, after falling as much as 495 per dollar this week amid rising political and economic turmoil.

The central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate a huge 10 percentage points to 91% on Thursday as it tries to tame high inflation and steady the peso currency.

"The macroeconomic backdrop remains very complex," said Sergio Armella, an economist at Goldman Sachs in a note.

"International reserves are running low, the government’s attempts to contain price increases have been unsuccessful, inflation dynamics have deteriorated, and the authorities appear to have missed the fiscal target for the first quarter of 2023 established in the program with the IMF."

Overall, the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was set for 1.8% gains this month, outperforming its emerging market peers.

The Brazilian real BRL= was the top performing Latam currency against the dollar in April.

On Friday, however, the real rose 0.5%. Brazil's economic activity surged in February from the month before, central bank data showed.

Separately, the government's debt as a share of gross domestic product remained steady at 73.0% in March from the same level in February.

Currencies of copper produces were mixed as Chile's CLP= peso fell 0.5% and Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.1%.

Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.3% after data showed the Mexican economy accelerated its growth rate in the first quarter, driven by a solid performance of its huge services sector and industrial production, which offset a contraction of agricultural activities.

Paraguay will hold general elections on April 30, with the ruling conservative Colorado Party facing a challenge from a broad center-left coalition.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS also outpaced their emerging market peers .MSCIEF this month.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed 2% against the dollar after the central bank held interest rates at 7.5% but kept the prospect of future rate hikes on the table.

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.03

0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2229.23

0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104044.40

1.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

54970.85

0.97

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5410.98

Argentina MerVal .MERV

296583.40

-0.076

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1195.88

2.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9868

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9855

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.2

-0.58

Colombia peso COP=

4695.5

-0.98

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7044

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

222.6200

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

464

0.65

