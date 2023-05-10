EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America currencies climb as Fed pause bets hit dollar

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday against a weakening dollar after data showing lower-than-expected U.S. inflation raised bets of a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The MSCI index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.8% at 1355 GMT, tracking the broader market rally.

"The broad message is that overall inflation is slowing and that should give the FOMC grounds to keep (U.S.) interest rates unchanged when it next meets on 14 June," said Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at wealth manager Evelyn Partners.

Brazil's real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= gained by 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, against the dollar, while Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.2% after four straight sessions of gains.

Also helping the real, data showed industrial production in Brazil rose 1.1% in March from February.

Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank said that bank profitability there would continue to face challenges in the medium term as credit risk remains high. However, it said stress tests showed no relevant risk to financial stability in Brazil.

Chile's peso CLP= edged 0.1% higher against the greenback.

The Senate finance committee voted to advance a new mining royalty bill on Tuesday, a day after the Chilean government said it reached a deal with lawmakers to lower the bill's top tax rate on major copper producers.

Emerging market stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.4% to their fourth straight session of gains with higher oil and metal prices supporting commodity-heavy stocks.

Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday said a pension debt exchange by El Salvador in April constituted a default event, but added that new terms had remedied the default.

Elsewhere, the Pakistani rupeePKR= fell to a record low of 288.5 against the dollar, a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption agency.

The Polish zloty rallied 0.7% against a weaker euro after its central bank held rates steady at 16.75%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.36

-0.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2289.85

0.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107330.20

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

55469.44

0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5561.92

0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1158.52

-0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9581

0.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6490

0.56

Chile peso CLP=CL

788.4

0.18

Colombia peso COP=

4546.58

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6787

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

228.5000

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

466

0.86

