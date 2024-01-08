EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks weaker; Chilean peso hits nearly two-month low

By Siddarth S

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks opened the week in negative territory as heavyweight Brazilian shares led the declines and Chile's peso hit its lowest levels in nearly two months, in part because of lower copper prices.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.3% by 1559 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat against the dollar.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP nudged 0.2% lower, dragged down by a 2.6% fall in state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA that tracked oil prices.

Oil prices LCOc1 slid by more than 2% on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, while base metal prices fell as the dollar firmed.

Exports of copper from Chile, the world's top copper producer, reached $4.16 billion in December, down 8.14% from a year earlier, the country's central bank said.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 1.6% to its lowest levels since mid-November, while the Peruvian sol PEN=, another major copper producer, dipped 0.3%.

Chile's annual inflation ended 2023 at its lowest level since June 2021, data showed, edging closer to the central bank's target.

The country's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.50% at its monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of traders released by the bank showed.

The appetite for risk has receded after mixed U.S. economic data on Friday added to investors' uncertainty on the timing of U.S. rate cuts.

A stellar jobs report scaled back investors bets on imminent rate cuts that pushed the dollar and U.S. bond yields higher, but both fell after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) survey data showed a slowdown in the U.S. services sector in December.

Market participants will focus later this week on U.S. inflation that could provide clues on when borrowing costs could fall.

"What we're going to see over the next few weeks is conflicting signals across the macro data. The question now is whether that's being determined by a weaker growth, or whether this is something more synonymous with a soft landing," said Simon Harvey, Head of FX Analysis at Monex.

"The totality of macro indicators almost need to align in a consistent message for the next cycle to begin and I think that's really where we are in terms of kind of both the progression of macro data but also the pricing from markets," Harvey added.

Among other regional bourses, Mexican shares .MXX were down 0.2%, while Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP advanced 2.2% and Chilean stocks .SPIPSA edged up 0.3%.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV climbed 0.6%, extending its gains for its seventh straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1529 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

996.03

-0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2609.86

-0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131746.53

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

56058.03

-0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6068.51

0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1061439.95

0.574

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1294.78

2.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8807

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8230

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

905

-1.83

Colombia peso COP=

3877

0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7188

-0.83

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

813.8000

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1005

1.99

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.