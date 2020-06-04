EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks weaken as risk rally pauses

By Susan Mathew

June 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Thursday and Mexico's peso eased off 12-week highs as a recent rally in risk assets on hopes of an economic recovery lost steam.

MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS broke a three-day winning streak, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP Mexico's IPC index .MXX both giving up about half a percent.

But "the rally could have another leg higher, especially as the dollar looks to be on a downward trajectory, which may be a sign that investors are growing more optimistic and increasing their risk exposure," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Monetary and fiscal stimulus, increasing business activity around the globe and data showing improvement in some economic indicators lifted sentiment this week.

Brazil's real BRBY broke a two-day super rally when it gained about 5%, to trade 0.7% lower BRL=. The central bank on Wednesday signaled that policymakers may be prepared to cut interest rates more than they have previously indicated.

A Reuters poll showed that along with broader emerging market peers, Latam currencies are on a recovery path but depend heavily on calmer domestic politics and signs of economic recovery.

Brazil is moving aggressively to open its economy even as it posts a record number of coronavirus related deaths. Latin America has become a hot spot in the outbreak, with Brazil in No. 2 spot globally in number of infections; Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths this week.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.5% against a steady dollar as oil prices declined. O/R

The country's mining chamber on Wednesday said output will likely fall by about 17% in 2020. Mexico had restarted the mining industry last month after deeming it an essential sector.

Chile's peso CLP= gained 2% a day after the country's central bank said it would gradually scale back its foreign exchange intervention program in the non-deliverable forward markets and speak with its U.S. and Chinese counterparts to broaden the country's foreign exchange lines.

"We expect the CLP to underperform its peers in the near term as the (central bank) buys dollars, although we think it is likely to continue trading with the broad macro environment and find support from (U.S.) Treasury sales," said Citigroup analysts.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.52

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1951.68

-2.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

92521.29

-0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

38095.87

-0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3810.69

-0.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1153.08

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1370

-1.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.8732

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

775.3

-0.64

Colombia peso COP=

3598.11

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4168

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.8800

-0.10

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

