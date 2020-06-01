EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks track broader rally; Brazil's real dips

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Monday, tracking their global peers amid some relief over Sino-U.S. tensions, while Brazil's real fell on further concerns over the country's economic outlook.

The MSCI's index of regional shares .MILA00000PUS rose 2.6% as Washington stopped short of imposing new tariffs or sanctions on Beijing and left their so-called Phase 1 trade deal intact while responding to China's new security law on Hong Kong.

But sources said China has asked state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to revoke Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law.

Still, the lack of any immediate escalation in tensions saw Brazilian stocks .BVSP add 1.7%, while those in Mexico .MXX and Chile .SPIPSA rose 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Surging iron ore prices buoyed Brazilian mining giant Vale VALE3.SA, while planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA rose after it said China and India could be new partners after its deal with Boeing Co BA.N fell apart.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.9% after a central bank survey showed the 2020 outlook for the economy deteriorated for a 16th week in a row, to a new consensus of a 6.25% contraction.

Still, data showed manufacturing activity in Latin America's largest economy improved slightly in May from record lows, pointing to some headway in an eventual, but arduous recovery from disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.4% as the country's manufacturing sector showed a similar trend as Brazil in May.

Chile's peso CLP= traded higher tracking gains in the price of copper, the country's top export. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= traded slightly higher to the dollar, while stocks .COLCAP added more than 1% ahead of the central bank's minutes from its May 29 policy meeting, when it had cut interest rates to a record low 2.75%.

"Given the severe negative economic impact, downside risks to inflation, and favorable exchange rate dynamics, we continue to believe the MPC (Colombia's Monetary Policy Committee) will cut the policy rate further to a 2.25% terminal level," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"However, while we see another 50bp cut in June as the most likely next step, the latest split decision has increased the risk of a smaller 25bp cut at the next meeting."

A rash of fiscal and monetary policy support has helped emerging markets rally from March lows on hopes of an economic recovery.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

951.67

2.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1820.04

2.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

88900.01

1.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

36972.46

2.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3700.67

1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39330.22

3.98

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1109.50

1.25

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3880

-0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.0735

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.5

1.64

Colombia peso COP=

3718.57

0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4197

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.6200

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool and Tom Brown)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.