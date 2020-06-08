EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks surge on hopes of faster economic recovery

By Susan Mathew

June 8 (Reuters) - The currencies of Brazil and Mexico hit 12-week highs in volatile trade against a weaker dollar on Monday, and Latin American stocks rose as risk assets continued a rally on hopes of a quicker economic recovery.

Increasing business activity, more stimulus measures and a surprisingly upbeat U.S. jobs data were among the factors keeping a risk rally going since last week, even as the number of coronavirus cases neared 7 million with Latam being the latest epicenter.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP extended gains to a seventh straight session staying near three-months highs, while Mexican shares .MXX rose 1%.

Colombian shares .COLCAP gained as much as 2%. The government could take stakes in businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak in a bid to help them continue to operate, a presidential decree published on Friday said.

The country's currency COP=, however, broke a five-session winning streak down 0.6%, as oil prices slipped after the Gulf producers ended voluntary cuts. O/R

Mexico's peso MXN= swung wildly in either direction, while Brazil's real BRBY strengthened 1%. Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= tracked the metal's prices lower. O/RMET/LFRX/

Outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting will be watched for this week.

"More stimulus, not less, remains our expectation for the months ahead," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, expecting the Fed to give a more nuanced assessment, warning of many potential potholes in the road ahead.

While most analysts see recovering commodity prices in the second half of the year helping Latam currencies, strategists at JP Morgan add positive balance of payments dynamics to the list.

They expect the improved BoP dynamic to last till the start of the third quarter, and stay over-weight on Latam currencies via the Mexican peso.

But the near-term outlook for regional economies remained grim. Latin America's largest economy, Brazil, is now expected to shrink by 6.5% this year, a central bank survey showed, worse that a previous expectation of a 6.25% contraction. A similar survey in Argentina also saw expectations for a steeper contraction than previously expected.

Mexico, meanwhile, is facing its deepest recession in decades and prominent investors believe it could soon follow state oil company Pemex in seeing its credit rating relegated to "junk" territory as the pandemic rages on.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1411 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1006.47

0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2086.36

1.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96113.87

1.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

39365.35

1.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4042.09

0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1221.84

1.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9440

0.86

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.6303

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

768.2

0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3588.96

-0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4267

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.0700

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.