EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks surge, FX eyes record week as risk rally roars into gear

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were set for their best week since 2008, while currencies eyed record weekly gains as positive economic readings on Friday spurred widespread buying amid hopes of a post-coronavirus recovery.

The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped nearly 4%, eyeing weekly gains of more than 16%, while currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.9% and were set to add nearly 7% for the week.

Confounding estimates, data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added more than 2.5 million jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, fueling expectations for a swift recovery in the world's largest economy.

The figures boosted Wall Street indexes, with regional stocks following in tow. .N

"It suggests the American economy can bounce back very vigorously and we all need to massively revise up our economic projections." said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

Still, he cautioned that the economy had a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Brazil's real BRBY resumed its surge to gain nearly 3%, breaching through the 5.00-per-dollar level for the first time since March. The currency BRL= was set for its biggest weekly gain since 2008.

Crude exporter Mexico's peso MXN= jumped 1.2%, and Colombia's currency COP= scaled a three-month peak against the dollar, as oil prices surged ahead of an OPEC+ meeting regarding output cuts. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= hit highs not seen since January as prices of its main export item, copper, surged to early-March highs. MET/L

The reopening of several major economies across the globe bolstered risk appetite through the week, enabling regional assets to break out of a month-long trough brought about by uncertainty over the pandemic.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA led gains in the region with a 4% spike.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added more than 1% after central bank economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk said the bank has room to cut interest rates further into record-low territory to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

"Emerging-market equities in most regions offer an attractive absolute and relative risk/reward profile," said Brian S. Freiwald, portfolio manager at Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund, adding that lower global interest rates provide an additional tailwind.

Freiwald sees opportunities for the Bovespa after its sell-off in the first quarter.

Mexican stocks .MXX added 2.9%. A Reuters poll expects inflation in the country to have accelerated in May due to price pressures from processed foods and some agricultural services and products.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1003.29

1.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2048.94

3.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95046.39

1.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

38967.64

2.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4039.32

3.96

Argentina MerVal .MERV

45344.93

3.821

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1197.52

2.89

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9869

2.87

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.6390

1.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

769

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3572.38

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4298

0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.9800

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.