EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks summit 4-mth peak on stand-out Brazil

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks began the week on a strong note as an initial U.S.-China trade deal saw widespread moves into risk assets, with Brazilian markets leading gains after data showed the country's retail sales accelerated in November.

Better-than-expected growth in China's industrial and retail sectors in November also pointed to increased demand from one of Latin America's largest export destinations.

The Brazilian real BRL= firmed more than 1% to the dollar, while equities .BVSP hit a record high, as the Cielo’s Brazilian Retail Sales Index showed sales expanding at a 5.2% pace in November from last year, minus inflation.

The figure highlighted a continued recovery in Latin America's largest economy, after economic growth bottomed out earlier in the year.

A wider index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added more than 1%, touching its highest since late-July as optimism about cooling trade tensions spilled over from Friday, when Washington and Beijing announced a "phase one" trade agreement.

A top U.S. trade negotiator said on Sunday the pact is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years, boosting world stocks to near record highs. MKTS/GLOB

"The global backdrop seems much more friendly for emerging markets than it was about a month ago," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, although adding that some "questions" over the U.S.-China deal still lingered.

Investor appetite for risky developing world assets had waned earlier this year amid heightening geopolitical tensions and slowing global economic growth.

However, a rosier outlook on the trade war and improving economic indicators have put Latin American equities on course in December for their best month since January 2019.

Mexican stocks .MXX were a touch higher, while the Mexican peso MXN= strengthened against the dollar aftera minister clarified that a dispute with the United States over appointing U.S. labor attaches to Mexico would not put a new North American trade deal at risk.

The Chilean peso CLP= and Colombian peso COP= gained against a weaker dollar on Monday, while the Peruvian sol PEN= rose despite economic activity in the country growing at a slower-than-expected pace in October. FRX/[nL1N28P00C]

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose more than 0.9% to its highest since early-November.

Argentina's MerVal .MERV rose as much as 3.1% to its highest level since August, while Chile's stock index .SPIPSA was slightly lower.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1090.79

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2867.13

1.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112869.51

0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

44329.61

0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4874.66

-0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

37594.55

2.244

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1628.09

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0602

1.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9525

0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

761.8

0.22

Colombia peso COP=

3349.1

0.95

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.351

0.45

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

