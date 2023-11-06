EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks stutter after robust end to week; investors assess earnings

By Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies slipped on Monday, following a strong finish to the previous week on hopes of U.S. monetary tightening nearing an end, while investors also assessed corporate earnings in Brazil.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2% by 1903 GMT, after having gained nearly 6% last week, its best weekly gain in 2023.

Latin American assets had faced a tough October, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's less hawkish tone and a weak jobs report last week bolstered bets that the central bank was done with its tightening cycle and lifted risk sentiment.

The gradual relaxation of monetary policy and an improvement in inflation rates should help Latin American economies to reactivate, rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

However, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP came under pressure and was flat, with Gol GOLL4.SA tanking 5.8% after the domestic airline lowered its outlook for 2023 after reporting a net loss in the third quarter, saying it now forecasts earnings per share to stand at zero this year.

Embraer EMBR3.SA reversed earlier losses and climbed 0.5% as the planemaker kept its annual outlook unchanged but acknowledged it might be closer to meeting the low end of its delivery target range as it continues to grapple with supply chain issues.

The Mexican benchmark index .MXX climbed 0.5% ahead of a central bank monetary policy decision later in the week. The regulator is widely expected to keep benchmark interest rates steady at 11.25%, according to a Reuters Poll.

"Mexico's central bank have been quite stable in their commentary in recent weeks and the inflation data has almost backed this up," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis, Monex Europe.

"So I don't necessarily expect too much of a change in their stance."

Mexican stocks are among top performing in the region, up over 6% thus far in the year, on hopes of the local economy benefiting from so-called "".

Businesses, particularly those linked to real estate and construction, are counting on investment to boost profits and economic growth, especially in industrial zones near the U.S. border.

Meanwhile, a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS for weakened 0.2% against the dollar.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= declined 0.3%, while currencies of regional copper producers Peru PEN= and Chile CLP= slipped 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.

Iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL= was in a bright spot, edging up 0.1%.

Colombia's peso and stocks saw little action as the local markets were closed for a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1903 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

968.69

2.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2348.93

-0.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118284.09

0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

51536.11

0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5575.38

-0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

637284.15

-2.57

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1098.75

0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8911

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5142

-0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

881.5

-0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3978

0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.75

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

2.21

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Deepa Babington and Alison Williams)

