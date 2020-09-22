EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks stabilize after pullback, FX mixed

By Medha Singh

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latin American shares ticked higher on Tuesday after a pullback in the prior session while the Mexican peso retreated further from a six-month peak as focus turned to an upcoming central bank meeting.

The Mexican peso MXN= was down 0.2%, dropping for a third straight session. The Bank of Mexico is expected to slow the pace of interest rate cuts at its policy meeting on Thursday amid a rebound in inflation.

MSCI's index of Latin American shares .MILA00000PUS eked out gains after suffering its worst day in more than five months as the possibility of another round of business shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 stoked worries of another shock to the battered global economy.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA, Mexico .MXX and Argentina .MERV rose between 0.4% and 1%.

"Governments are more likely to respond to new outbreaks with targeted restrictions rather than new national lockdowns," Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note, adding that the imposition of more widespread lockdowns would warrant a downgrade of their key forecasts.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.6% as minutes from the latest central bank meeting raised concerns over a recovery for one of the worst hit in the COVID-19 crisis. Policymakers said "unusually strong" monetary stimulus will be needed as inflation remains significantly below target.

The Colombian peso COP= traded at its lowest level in three weeks versus the dollar. The country's workers and students sought to revive mass demonstrations against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque amid an economic crisis and recent incidents of police brutality.

Meanwhile, the market was divided over whether Colombia's central bank would continue to trim its benchmark interest rate on Friday or halt cuts to stem capital outflows, a Reuters poll showed.

The Chilean peso COP= gained 0.1% as the price of copper, its main export, gained ground.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL logged a new low against the dollar at 75.65. A GDP report on Tuesday is likely to show the economy contracted around 20% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Investors are keeping an eye on testimonies by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Secretary Treasury Steven Mnuchin before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1090.35

-1.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1890.43

-4.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96888.14

-0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

35701.64

0.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3658.07

0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41227.73

1.184

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1196.69

-0.07

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.4329

-0.62

Mexico peso MXN=

21.5170

-0.79

Chile peso CLP=CL

773.4

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3809.89

-0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.553

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.6400

-0.07

