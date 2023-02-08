EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks snap 5-day losing streak, Istanbul suspends trading

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Stocks in Latin America rose on Wednesday after five straight sessions of losses on a boost from Brazilian shares, while Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended equities trading for five days and canceled trades for the day.

The real BRL= gained 0.3% against the dollar.

Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the government leader in Congress, said there was on replacing central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, who has been facing criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chile's peso CLP= was down 0.8%. The currency reversed early gains driven by data showing inflation accelerated in January and exceeded market expectations, which analysts said could prompt the country's central bank to hold interest rates.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat at 2003 GMT. Latam currencies have gained 3.4% this year, buoyed by hopes of less aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and improving demand outlook for commodities from China after its reopening.

"(However), the global economy is moving into a deceleration process at least during the first half of 2023, which is going to impose restrictions on most Latin American economies. The demand for Latin American exports coming from the U.S. market is going to reduce significantly," said Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"On the domestic side, the main issue is going to come from restrictive monetary policy. Central banks in Latin America with very few exceptions, have been facing very high inflation."

The Mexican peso MXN= edged 0.3% lower against the dollar, while fellow oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= slid 0.8%.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUSjumped 1.1%. Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP spearheaded gains among peers, climbing 2% on a boost from shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA after the lender reported fourth quarter results.

Elsewhere in the emerging markets, Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds fell after Moody's cut the country's credit rating from B2 to B3 late on Tuesday.

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity market and canceled trades for the day, while putting on hold transactions in single stock, index futures and options contracts for five business days after a devastating earthquake.

Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% as expected, remaining in wait-and-see mode as it assesses the damage to the economy caused by the war in Ukraine.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:03 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1020.26

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2235.38

1.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110027.82

2.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

52757.32

-1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5328.83

1.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

249389.45

1.048

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1261.57

-0.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1971

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9352

-0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

799

-0.76

Colombia peso COP=

4766.05

-0.84

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.849

-0.80

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

189.8400

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

376

0.27

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

