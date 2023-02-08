EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks snap 5-day losing streak, Istanbul suspends trading

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Stocks in Latin America rose on Wednesday after five sessions of losses with Chile's peso and Brazil's real supporting slim gains on the currencies index, while Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended equities trading for five days and canceled trades for the day.

The real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.1% against the dollar.

Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the government leader in Congress, said there was on replacing central bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto, who has been facing criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chile's inflation accelerated in January and exceeded market expectations, lifting the peso CLP= 0.3% on signs that the headline index remains relatively high despite a downward trend for 12-month inflation.

"Overall, inflation is highly disseminated, and inflationary pressures remained intense in January," said economists at Goldman Sachs in a note.

"We expect inflation to remain in double digits through April, which together with higher-than-expected inflation in recent months should be consistent with a conservative calibration of monetary policy by the central bank."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS eked out slim 0.1% gains.

The Mexican peso MXN= edged 0.3% lower to 18.93 against the dollar, while fellow oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= slid 0.8%.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS rose 0.8%, supported by sharp 0.8% gains in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA.

Elsewhere in the emerging markets, Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds fell after Moody's cut the country's credit rating from B2 to B3 late on Tuesday.

"The timing of the negative rating action is tricky as Egypt will likely need to tap the market this month to refinance a $1.25 billion private placement falling due later in February," said Mohamed Abdelmeguid, MENA Economist at BNP Paribas.

"The downgrade reinforces the steepness of Egypt's curve (ie high borrowing costs) and will likely limit any near-term issuance to the short-end of the yield curve with a double-digit coupon."

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity market and canceled trades for the day, while putting on hold transactions in single stock, index futures and options contracts for five business days after a devastating earthquake.

Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% as expected, remaining in wait-and-see mode as it assesses the damage to the economy caused by the war in Ukraine.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1020.24

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2229.46

0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108533.15

0.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

53434.32

0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5317.21

0.87

Argentina MerVal .MERV

247599.91

0.322

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1275.84

0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2022

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9335

-0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

790.9

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

4765.05

-0.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8447

-0.69

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

189.8700

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

0.53

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

